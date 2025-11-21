Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Suave, Skate-ish Nike Sneaker Too Nice to Thrash

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike is back with its nicest Gato sneaker yet.

The brand's latest Gato emerges with satisfying knit textures and smooth suede moments, joined by creamy leather touches around the inner collar.

Moreover, it's all wrapped in these rich dark shades and reddish-brown accents, creating a quiet colorway known as "Black/Red Sepia."

The Gato is already an interesting model. It's technically an indoor soccer shoe, but it has this skate-ready appeal. Nike SB and Supreme even helped the sneaker reach its true potential, making it into an actual skate shoe for their 2018 collab.

The model still looks the same as it did when it played the game. However, Nike has revived it as a more casual sneaker, featuring trendy metallic designs and even plush suede looks.

It looks exceptionally good in its new knit materials, taking the Gato even further into fashion territory. Forget the fields and skate parks. This Gato is purely a coffee shop or grocery store flex.

There's no hard release date for the textural pairs just yet. But fans can expect the "Black/Sepia" Gato sneakers to release on Nike's website before the year is out.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  The Suave, Skate-ish Nike Sneaker Too Nice to Thrash
