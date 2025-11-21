The Suave, Skate-ish Nike Sneaker Too Nice to Thrash

Nike is back with its nicest Gato sneaker yet.

The brand's latest Gato emerges with satisfying knit textures and smooth suede moments, joined by creamy leather touches around the inner collar.

Moreover, it's all wrapped in these rich dark shades and reddish-brown accents, creating a quiet colorway known as "Black/Red Sepia."

The Gato is already an interesting model. It's technically an indoor soccer shoe, but it has this skate-ready appeal. Nike SB and Supreme even helped the sneaker reach its true potential, making it into an actual skate shoe for their 2018 collab.

The model still looks the same as it did when it played the game. However, Nike has revived it as a more casual sneaker, featuring trendy metallic designs and even plush suede looks.

Nike

It looks exceptionally good in its new knit materials, taking the Gato even further into fashion territory. Forget the fields and skate parks. This Gato is purely a coffee shop or grocery store flex.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

There's no hard release date for the textural pairs just yet. But fans can expect the "Black/Sepia" Gato sneakers to release on Nike's website before the year is out.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty