Nike’s Inflatable Technical Jacket Is the Evolution of a Rare Grail

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Almost two decades after it was first released, Nike's inflatable jacket still holds up as a wild piece of technical ingenuity. 

A relatively standard early-naughts weatherproof jacket on the surface, it can be inflated for added insulation: A web of panels fills up with air and, with every puff, the outdoorsy outer layer transforms into a puffer jacket. 

This innovative construction has made it a grail in the technical fashion space.

Every so often, the inflatable Nike outerwear does the rounds on Instagram’s many fashion curation accounts and vintage sellers charge a handsome price for one of the original 2008 jackets. 

Those OG jackets were a product of Nike’s outdoors-focused ACG line. Now, through its more newly established, technical ISPA line, Nike is bringing those grailed jackets into 2025.

The Adapt Sense Air Jacket is Part of Nike ISPA’s Spring 2025 collection, a modular zip-covered jacket that comes with its own pump to inflate a series of pipes running along it. It’s the spiritual successor to that much-lauded Nike ACG jacket, built with a more modern look.

But take away its blow-up capabilities, and this still stands up as a technical jacket. The Adapt Sense Air features a protective front face flap, zippable air vents, and a fold-down construction that lets it transform into a bag. It’s inventive outerwear from the brand that gave you a poncho that transforms into a tent

Arriving as part of a four-piece Nike ISPA collection, the jacket is available in Asia via Nike’s website. It is expected to receive a worldwide launch later this Spring. 

If you've been hunting to find the rare Nike ACG inflatable jacket in your size, a newly upgraded version is coming to a Nike store near you.

