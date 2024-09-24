Nike’s Modular ISPA Collection Is Nike at Its Most Utilitarian

Fresh from creating a poncho that converts into a fully functional tent, Nike ISPA is back with another highly functional capsule collection. This clothing this time around doesn’t quite turn into shelter to sleep in, but it is filled with utilitarian features you (most likely) will never use.

Nike ISPA (the name stands for: Improvise. Scavenge. Protect. Adapt.) has dropped a three-piece set of modular outdoor gear. Available in either light beige or black, the full futuristic uniform consists of a pocket-heavy shell jacket, a lightweight technical vest, and roomy shorts with an integrated belt.

On every weather-resistant item in the new collection, the various pockets can be switched around and moved according to your storage needs in the great outdoors. The removable pockets attach to a gridded panel on all three items.

The new ISPA collection has started arriving at select retailers, including END., BSTN, and the Highsnobiety Flagship Store, with prices ranging from $209 for the shorts to $519 for the jacket.

Worn together, the three-piece capsule of distinctly technical pieces looks like something you’d expect from Berlin-based techwear giant ACRONYM (or, Nike’s ACG line back when it was designed by ACRONYM’s founder, Errolson Hugh) where the clothing looks fit for an apocalypse.

This is Nike at its most utilitarian.