The Insanely Scratched-Up Nike Sneaker With a Stylish "Mink" Coat

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com. ( Sponsored Story )

Nike's previous Ja sneakers were beasts, with the "scratch marks" to match. But the Nike Ja 2 is a different animal. It's got its own "mink" coat.

Okay, so the latest Ja 3 isn't exactly swaddled in mink fur. However, it would look good and runway-ready in a fur jacket.

Instead, Nike is releasing a new Ja 3 in "Mink Brown," which matches the color of the furry animal.

Also nicknamed "Showstopper," the fresh color scheme indeed draws draws more attention to the shoe's already impressive design, which includes a vertical Swoosh on the side, even cushier materials, and textured "scratches" throughout.

The Ja 3 also features a new Hybrid Zoom X cushioned sole. Ja Morant calls the Nike tech "jet fuel" as it makes the 2025 model extremely bouncy, far more responsive than any other Ja Morant sneaker to date.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Morant and Nike have delivered impressive, luxury-level signature shoes before, from Tiffany-inspired designs to pairs dripped out in Swarovski crystals.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The pairings are now locking in with this lovely "Mink Brown" Ja 3, which is scheduled to drop on October 15 on Nike's website for $125.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty