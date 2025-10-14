Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
The Insanely Scratched-Up Nike Sneaker With a Stylish "Mink" Coat

Nike's previous Ja sneakers were beasts, with the "scratch marks" to match. But the Nike Ja 2 is a different animal. It's got its own "mink" coat.

Okay, so the latest Ja 3 isn't exactly swaddled in mink fur. However, it would look good and runway-ready in a fur jacket.

Instead, Nike is releasing a new Ja 3 in "Mink Brown," which matches the color of the furry animal.

Also nicknamed "Showstopper," the fresh color scheme indeed draws draws more attention to the shoe's already impressive design, which includes a vertical Swoosh on the side, even cushier materials, and textured "scratches" throughout.

The Ja 3 also features a new Hybrid Zoom X cushioned sole. Ja Morant calls the Nike tech "jet fuel" as it makes the 2025 model extremely bouncy, far more responsive than any other Ja Morant sneaker to date.

Morant and Nike have delivered impressive, luxury-level signature shoes before, from Tiffany-inspired designs to pairs dripped out in Swarovski crystals.

The pairings are now locking in with this lovely "Mink Brown" Ja 3, which is scheduled to drop on October 15 on Nike's website for $125.

