Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

If Stealth Wealth Were a Nike Shoe...

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

This is stealth wealth in the form of a Nike shoe.

A new Nike Killshot 2 has dropped, showcasing the normcore sneaker in yet another quiet yet high-quality build. And no, it's not made of leather. The latest actually comes with a full, blacked-out suede upper.

Shop Nike

There have been previous all-black Killshots, including pairs on the level of those Travis Scott AJ1s, and others wrapped in both smooth leather and suede. But the latest goes entirely soft and stealthy (premium, too).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Although made with better materials, the Nike Killshot 2 sneaker is still surprisingly affordable. As we speak, it's available on the brand's website for $110. What a steal for a clean, velvety sneaker.

Nike's Killshot may be at its finest hour in leather. But numerous leather Killshots exist, including long-tongue pairs and even Mocha-flavored versions.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Yes, the leather is solid and good-looking. But the all-suede switch-up is refreshing and still quite luxe.

More, please, Nike.

SHOP MORE NIKE

Multiple colors
NikeAstra Ultra
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeShox R4
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeAstrograbber QS
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Most Handsome Normcore Sneaker in Nike's Armory
  • Nike's Most Normal Sneaker Gets Its Funkiest Outfit Yet
  • In "Triple Black," Nike's Ultra-Stacked Running Shoe Is Maximal Minimalism
  • Nike's Most Normcore Sneaker Gets a Beautiful Khaki-Toned Makeover
  • The Cool (Grey) Return of the Nike "Samba"
What To Read Next
  • The Superstar-ish adidas Boot With a Hidden Dressy Agenda
  • If Stealth Wealth Were a Nike Shoe...
  • Silent but Techy Salomons From the Mind of BEAMS
  • A Beastly Vans Classic Made Better
  • Demna's Gucci Was Bound to Succeed — It's In His Jeans
  • AP’s Most Classic Watch Is Now Its Most Radical
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now