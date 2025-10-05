If Stealth Wealth Were a Nike Shoe...

This is stealth wealth in the form of a Nike shoe.

A new Nike Killshot 2 has dropped, showcasing the normcore sneaker in yet another quiet yet high-quality build. And no, it's not made of leather. The latest actually comes with a full, blacked-out suede upper.

There have been previous all-black Killshots, including pairs on the level of those Travis Scott AJ1s, and others wrapped in both smooth leather and suede. But the latest goes entirely soft and stealthy (premium, too).

Although made with better materials, the Nike Killshot 2 sneaker is still surprisingly affordable. As we speak, it's available on the brand's website for $110. What a steal for a clean, velvety sneaker.

Nike

Nike's Killshot may be at its finest hour in leather. But numerous leather Killshots exist, including long-tongue pairs and even Mocha-flavored versions.

Yes, the leather is solid and good-looking. But the all-suede switch-up is refreshing and still quite luxe.

More, please, Nike.

