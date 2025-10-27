Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Slickest Snakeskin Air Force 1 Goes Literal Black Mamba Mode

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Another Nike Kobe Air Force 1 Low has slithered into the chat.

The latest pairs maintain the slick snakeskin design as seen with previous scaly Nike Kobe Forces. This time, however, Nike offers the sneaker in the classic, stealthy "Triple Black" colorway.

Shop Nike

As with the other Kobe AF1s, expect other clever nods to the basketball star's legacy, including "Mamba Forever" lace charms.

His retired jersey numbers are also embroidered on the heel tabs, while Bryant's signature Sheath logo adorns the heel.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

These details are honestly present across the Nike x Kobe collection, having landed on its other impressive Air Forces like those Sheath-stamped pairs and the storied butter yellow pairs inspired by an iconic Kobe style moment.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike's snakeskin Kobe Air Force 1 "Triple Black" sneaker goes all the way with the Mamba mentality, though.

The newest Forces are scheduled to drop on Nike's website on November 1, retailing for $120. It comes after the purple and white color options, which dropped earlier, featuring the same design in different flavors.

And the fun doesn't stop there.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

An iridescent version known as "Lenticular" is said to strike during the holidays.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Nike Air Force 1 Looks Best In Timbs Cosplay
  • The Luxurious Leather Nike Air Force 1 Too Good for Words
  • Nike Made Literal "Black Cat" Air Force 1s
  • A Beautiful Buttery Nike Air Force 1 for an Iconic Kobe Moment
  • You've Seen Black Air Force 1s. But "Black Cat" Air Force 1s Are Impressively Fresh
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Slickest Snakeskin Air Force 1 Goes Literal Black Mamba Mode
  • The Military-Level Nike Outdoor Boot With the Strength of a Super Runner
  • Even Issey Miyake's Notebook Is Pleated
  • 50 Years of Carhartt WIP's Best Jacket
  • Nothing Like a Deliciously Creamy Bowl of Soup-Flavored Dad Shoes
  • Palace’s Nike Collaboration Is “the Most Exciting Thing” It’s Ever Done (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now