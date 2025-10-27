Nike's Slickest Snakeskin Air Force 1 Goes Literal Black Mamba Mode

Another Nike Kobe Air Force 1 Low has slithered into the chat.

The latest pairs maintain the slick snakeskin design as seen with previous scaly Nike Kobe Forces. This time, however, Nike offers the sneaker in the classic, stealthy "Triple Black" colorway.

As with the other Kobe AF1s, expect other clever nods to the basketball star's legacy, including "Mamba Forever" lace charms.

His retired jersey numbers are also embroidered on the heel tabs, while Bryant's signature Sheath logo adorns the heel.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

These details are honestly present across the Nike x Kobe collection, having landed on its other impressive Air Forces like those Sheath-stamped pairs and the storied butter yellow pairs inspired by an iconic Kobe style moment.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike's snakeskin Kobe Air Force 1 "Triple Black" sneaker goes all the way with the Mamba mentality, though.

The newest Forces are scheduled to drop on Nike's website on November 1, retailing for $120. It comes after the purple and white color options, which dropped earlier, featuring the same design in different flavors.

And the fun doesn't stop there.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

An iridescent version known as "Lenticular" is said to strike during the holidays.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty