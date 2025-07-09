From Nike to Puma, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Levi’s x Nike Air Max 95

Nike

Release Date: July 11

Editor's Notes: Two American fashion icons team up to give us a raw and edgy take on the classic Air Max 95. Levi’s and Nike not only denim-fied our sneakers but also gave us the perfect fit to style them with.

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Forever White"

Nike

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: Nodding to Kobe’s “Black Mamba” legacy, the Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Forever White" features signature details like stitched 8 and 24 on the heels and “Mamba Forever” lace dubraes that offer a refined tribute. Unlike their typically colorful collaborations, this clean, minimalist design uses all-white premium leather upper with subtle snakeskin embossing for a fresh, understated look.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Shattered Backboard”

END.

Release Date: July 12

Editor's Notes: In 1985, in Trieste, Italy, a young Michael Jordan—wearing an orange-and-black Stefanel Trieste uniform—soared to the rim, slammed the ball through the hoop, and the backboard… shattered with a powerful dunk. Another defining moment in basketball history and for Nike, since the sneakers changed the way Jordan’s released sneakers. Inspired by MJ’s uniform in Italy, these Jordan’s feature premium tumbled leather in bold black and orange, special shattered glass insoles, and classic color-blocking.

CLOT x adidas Stan Smith 'White'

END.

Release Date: July 11

Editor's Notes: As we all know, flats are back, and adidas has been on top of the trend. However, CLOT has taken adidas flat-soled shoes to the next level by transforming the classic Stan Smith into a stylish espadrille.

Nike T90 Shox Magia

Naked

Release Date: July 12

Editor's Notes: The Nike T90 Shox Magia just got more shox-ing with this black and metallic look. Revived with Maha Amsterdam, this sneaker fuses early 2000s football boot style with futuristic Shox cushioning. Featuring quilted uppers, bold textures, and co-branded details, this hybrid sneaker brings sporty nostalgia and modern flair together in an outstanding silhouette.

JJJJound x PUMA Mostro

Highsnobiety

Release Date: July 12

Editor's Notes: Refined and understated, spike-y and spicy, this new JJJJound x PUMA Mostro features subtle stitching and discreet branding, premium nubuck uppers with soft leather lining, and a spiked black sole. Traditional laces take the place of the original strap, giving this 1999 silhouette a minimalist, modern update.

Puma x Lack of Guidance King Indoor

asphaltgold

Release Date: July 19

Editor's Notes: Amsterdam-based, football-inspired fashion label Lack of Guidance has put its unique spin on these Pumas. Featuring robust leather uppers, a removable tongue, and the classic Formstrip detail, the Lack of Guidance King Indoor updates the iconic indoor football silhouette with a minimalist, modern edge. A durable rubber sole provides excellent grip, while subtle co-branding and understated design cues keep the look clean and versatile.

