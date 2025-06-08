Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Beautiful Buttery Nike Air Force 1 for an Iconic Kobe Moment

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike has designed another stylish Kobe Bryant Air Force 1 Low sneaker, this time in a soft buttery yellow, referencing an iconic Kobe moment.

Specifically, the new clean Air Force 1s relive the moment when Bryant showed up to practice with the Lakers wearing pajamas. His right hand was injured at the time, yet he still hit some free throw shots with his left hand.

Shop Nike Air Force 1

There is even a famous photo of Kobe standing and practicing his one-handed shots that day, wearing his practice uniform over his roomy PJs, of course. The very picture naturally appears on the cushioned foam insoles of the latest Air Force 1.

The Nike sneaker offers several other clever nods to Kobe's pajama 'fit. For instance, the Air Force 1 also features thick, skate-like checkered shoelaces, speaking directly to his patterned pajama pants.

The sneaker also comes wrapped in buttery yellow leather joined by purple splashes. It not only leans into the butter yellow craze (that's not a craze, really) but also honors the Lakers' signature colors.

Regarding other neat touches, an oversized "8" lands on the heel, nodding to Kobe's jersey number. At the same time, Bryant's signature places the traditional "Air" on the side heel.

Nike has blessed us with some pretty nice Air Force 1 sneakers lately. Just last year, the sportswear label released two impressive Kobe Air Force 1s, including a textured version stamped with Bryant's Sheath logo.

The streak of glorious Kobe Air Force 1s continues with this soft yellow pair.

As we speak, the Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro in "soft yellow" is available at select international stores, including AFEW and BSTN. for $150.

It's unclear if the shoes will get a wider release. However, pairs this good deserve to be shared across the globe.

Shop Nike Here

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
