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Nike’s Laceless Two-Toed Sneaker Gets the Halle Berry Treatment

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It turns out Halle Berry is not only beauty goals but also sneaker goals.

The actress has seemingly inspired the newest Air Rift 2 "Yukon Tan" sneaker, which features tan brown uppers and bright orange accents.

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Its design calls back to Berry's Air Rift sneaker collaboration from 2004, which appeared in a similar color scheme. Her Rifts dropped as part of Nike's second "Artist Series" installment, joined by a Dunk designed by N.E.R.D. and Air Force 2s by ESPO.

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Berry's tan Rifts were said to be inspired by her role as "Jinx" in the James Bond movie, Die Another Day, in which she famously wears an orange bikini with a white belt outfit.

Our underrated Catwoman wasn't involved with the design of the new Air Rift 2s (that we know of). However, the release is a nice reminder that the actress has not only blessed movie screens but the streets with nice Nike sneakers before.

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Also, the "Halle Berry" treatment looks quite good on the Air Rift 2 sneaker, which has been restored to original glory this year. Nike's even brought back other classic colorways like "Kenya."

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The Nike model returns with its original two-toed strapless design, extra breathable touches, and Air-cushioned soles, details which come in quite handy during the sizzling summer weather.

It's also good for that warm start to the fall season. Perfect. The "Yukon Tan" pairs are expected to arrive around that time on Nike's website.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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