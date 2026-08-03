Nike’s Laceless Two-Toed Sneaker Gets the Halle Berry Treatment

It turns out Halle Berry is not only beauty goals but also sneaker goals.

The actress has seemingly inspired the newest Air Rift 2 "Yukon Tan" sneaker, which features tan brown uppers and bright orange accents.

Its design calls back to Berry's Air Rift sneaker collaboration from 2004, which appeared in a similar color scheme. Her Rifts dropped as part of Nike's second "Artist Series" installment, joined by a Dunk designed by N.E.R.D. and Air Force 2s by ESPO.

Berry's tan Rifts were said to be inspired by her role as "Jinx" in the James Bond movie, Die Another Day, in which she famously wears an orange bikini with a white belt outfit.

Nike

Our underrated Catwoman wasn't involved with the design of the new Air Rift 2s (that we know of). However, the release is a nice reminder that the actress has not only blessed movie screens but the streets with nice Nike sneakers before.

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Also, the "Halle Berry" treatment looks quite good on the Air Rift 2 sneaker, which has been restored to original glory this year. Nike's even brought back other classic colorways like "Kenya."

The Nike model returns with its original two-toed strapless design, extra breathable touches, and Air-cushioned soles, details which come in quite handy during the sizzling summer weather.

It's also good for that warm start to the fall season. Perfect. The "Yukon Tan" pairs are expected to arrive around that time on Nike's website.

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