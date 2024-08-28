The First-Ever MoMA x Nike Collab Is Kinda Sock-ing

MoMA and Nike's first-ever real-deal collab is a bit of a shocker. Or maybe a sock-er. You have New York's legendary Museum of Modern Art and the world's biggest sportswear company coming together to create... collaborative socks.

Hey, at least they're cute.

MoMA and Nike have created The MoMA Nike Everyday Sock, a pretty straightforward product.

Stitched with "Just Do It" at the toe and available in a rainbow of hues, the MoMA Nike socks are otherwise basically just Nike socks with MoMA branding.

But the biggest news to come from this team-up is that MoMa and Nike apparently have many more collaborative drops to come.

"More special-edition products to be announced at a later date," MoMa said in its press release, hinting at future goodness in a tone similar to the one used by LEGO and Nike earlier in August.

But, for now, The MoMA Nike Everyday Socks are available for $18 per pair from MoMA web store and physical Design Store.

To be clear, though this is the first proper MoMA x Nike collaboration, the pair have partnered several times in the past. Nike sneakers features in a 2017 MoMA exhibit, for instance, and the MoMA Design Store sold the 2024 Jordan sneaker designed by artist Nina Chanel Abney.

Most memorably, though, MoMA previously created a special Nike sock (what's with MoMA and Nike socks?) for 2018's black Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1.