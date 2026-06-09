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Nike & Patta’s Striking Sneaker Is Football Nostalgia Reimagined

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Nike’s Cryoshot rollout isn’t holding back, especially with Patta involved. 

For anyone not in the know, Patta is the Amsterdam streetwear institution founded by Edson Sabajo and Guillaume ‘Gee’ Schmidt, two guys who turned sneaker hunting into an art form and made “Patta” (Surinamese for “shoe”) a global flex.

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This time, they’ve put their stamp on the Mercurial Vapor R9, and it’s pure Dutch heat. The Hyper Crimson and black colorway is a nod to the Netherlands, and Patta’s influence is clear: streetwise and never subtle.

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The original synthetic leather design is all there, but the collab adds a removable, fold-over tongue for a hit of vintage attitude.

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The real move? Turning a soccer legend into a sneaker you can actually wear anywhere. The Cryoshot encases those iconic R9 studs in a clear outsole, letting you take football nostalgia to the street (without getting side-eyed). 

It’s a collab that honors football culture, sneaker history, and Patta’s knack for making the rare feel everyday.

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The Cryoshot Mercurial Vapor R9 x Netherlands x Patta will release on Nike's website for $200 on June 12.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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