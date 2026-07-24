Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Phat-Sized Tennis Sneaker Does It Big

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Go big or go home? Nike's Tennis Centre sneaker took the former route.

The Tennis Centre is a phat-sized, court-inspired sneaker, complete with semi-stacked soles and a chunky upper.

Shop Nike

Court and court-like models are usually flat and slim. The Centre nails the classic low-cut minimalist aesthetic with textured leather uppers and quiet embroidered logos. It just does everything else in a big way. Literally.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The overall chunkier size gives a bit more of a street edge. The Tennis Centre honestly has that same casual, skate-worthy charm as the brand's Air Jordan 4 RM and Jordan Ultra sneakers. It's certainly just as beefy as Jordan's lifestyle models.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike's Tennis Centre sneaker also comes in a few stylish options, including leather "Olive Aura" and a suede "Hydrogen Blue." There's even an all-white pair with ruffled shoelaces (cute). As we speak, the sneakers are now up for grabs on Nike's website for $115.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Between the chunky Tennis Centre and the luxe Tennis Classic, Nike's tennis season lineup is looking quite good.

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

Read More
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Jordan’s Tastefully Toasted Sneaker Is Naughty & Nice
  • Nike’s Sleek AF Basketball Sneaker Has No Business Looking This Classy
  • Nike's Techy Dad Runner Looks More Like A Mom Sneaker In Pretty Florals
  • This Week's Best Nike Sneaker Releases
  • This Weirdly Great Nike Is the Greatest CDG Sneaker That Never Was
What To Read Next
  • State of the Art: Prada Is a Letterboxd Bro Come to Life
  • Nike’s Thicc Cheetos-Flavored Running Sneaker Is Finger-Licking Good
  • How to Make a Perfect North Face Jacket Better
  • Jordan’s Tastefully Toasted Sneaker Is Naughty & Nice
  • Nike’s Phat-Sized Tennis Sneaker Does It Big
  • Vans’ Chanel-Inspired Sneaker Sets Out to Sail
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now