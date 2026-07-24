Nike’s Phat-Sized Tennis Sneaker Does It Big

Go big or go home? Nike's Tennis Centre sneaker took the former route.

The Tennis Centre is a phat-sized, court-inspired sneaker, complete with semi-stacked soles and a chunky upper.

Court and court-like models are usually flat and slim. The Centre nails the classic low-cut minimalist aesthetic with textured leather uppers and quiet embroidered logos. It just does everything else in a big way. Literally.

The overall chunkier size gives a bit more of a street edge. The Tennis Centre honestly has that same casual, skate-worthy charm as the brand's Air Jordan 4 RM and Jordan Ultra sneakers. It's certainly just as beefy as Jordan's lifestyle models.

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Nike's Tennis Centre sneaker also comes in a few stylish options, including leather "Olive Aura" and a suede "Hydrogen Blue." There's even an all-white pair with ruffled shoelaces (cute). As we speak, the sneakers are now up for grabs on Nike's website for $115.

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Between the chunky Tennis Centre and the luxe Tennis Classic, Nike's tennis season lineup is looking quite good.

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