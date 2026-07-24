Jordan’s Tastefully Toasted Sneaker Is Naughty & Nice

We're not even through the summer, yet Nike has already finalized its holiday plans. And it includes a toasted pair of Air Jordan 3 sneakers.

Although dubbed "Not Nice," the newest Air Jordan 3 sneakers are actually both nice and naughty. They feature "torched" leather uppers, coal-colored details, and a fiery take on the iconic elephant print, all cleverly referencing the fate of those who end up on Santa's naughty list.

It honestly feels like those crackled Nike SB "Krampus" Dunks all over again, but in Jordan 3 format this time around.

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Like the "Krampus" Dunks, the Jordan 3 could also pass the vibe check for spooky season or a casual Freddy Krueger marathon. But Nike's keeping the Christmas spirit alive with this pair.

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Apparently, it's also inspired by a famous Jordan Christmas ad, which features Santa coming down the chimney in a pair of Air Jordan 1 sneakers. The photo even appeared on one of the brand's Christmas hoodies in 2025.

The "Not Nice" 3s are expected to drop on Nike's website on November 21, which means they'll come just in time for the holiday festivities. They'll be joined by other jollier releases like the cream "Eggnog" Jordan 12s.

Nike's Air Jordan 3 has had quite the year. First, it became the "world's best dad shoe." Then, it received perhaps its most luxurious makeover ever. Now, Santa Swoosh is checking it twice to find out if it's been naughty or nice.

I think we got our answer.

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