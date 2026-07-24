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Nike’s Sleek AF Basketball Sneaker Has No Business Looking This Classy

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Basketball sneakers don't often get described as elegant. Performance? Sure. Futuristic? Always. But elegant? That's a tougher sell. 

Nike's latest Sabrina 4 "White Label" LX might just change that. 

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Somehow, Nike has managed to make a performance basketball sneaker look like it belongs nowhere near a basketball court. Dressed in a soft Sail palette, the latest Sabrina 4 swaps the usual chaos of hoops footwear for something much calmer, and honestly, it’s working wonders.

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The silhouette itself is still unmistakably basketball. The sharp lines, technical shape, and slightly futuristic feel haven’t gone anywhere. But stripped of the usual flashes of color and busy detailing, the Sabrina 4 takes on a completely different personality

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That’s what makes the “White Label” LX interesting. It’s not trying to disguise itself as a lifestyle sneaker; it’s simply proving that performance shoes don’t need to look like performance shoes.

In a world where basketball sneakers are constantly fighting for attention, the Sabrina 4 makes a case for keeping things quiet. And somehow, that might be its loudest statement yet.

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Sabrina 4 "White Label LX" is set to drop for $155 on Nike’s website July 24.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

Irish accent included (though apparently a weak one).

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