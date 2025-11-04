Not a New Sole or a New Colorway — Nike Created a New Way to Move

Nike has built shoes that cushion, shoes that adapt, and shoes that lace themselves. But Project Amplify, its new motorized sneaker system, asks a stranger question: what if the shoe does the walking for you?

Many of Nike’s most innovative sneakers, from Air to FlyEase to Adapt, have been about accessibility disguised as performance. Project Amplify is the next step: encompassing movement itself.

Nike’s ambitious prototype combines a lightweight, carbon-fiber-plated running shoe with a robotic cuff strapped to the calf. Inside, a compact motor and drive belt powered by a rechargeable battery add force to each step. It’s designed to boost your stride, not replace it.

Think of it as a wearable assist for runners, commuters, or anyone who wants to move with less effort.

Built with robotics company Dephy and informed by motion data from the Nike Sport Research Lab, Project Amplify has already been tested by hundreds of athletes across millions of steps.

Early testers say it feels like having “an extra calf muscle” or like “running uphill on flat ground.”

If the Air Max turned air into cushioning, Project Amplify turns movement into something programmable. The design may echo a Ridley Scott sci-fi exoskeleton, but its intent aligns with Nike’s long-term mission: accessibility.

Each footwear innovation, from the Go FlyEase’s hands-free entry to the Adapt BB’s self-lacing precision, has aimed to make movement more attainable.

Maybe Project Amplify won’t hit shelves for a few years. Maybe it never will. But Nike’s next big idea isn’t a new sole or a new colorway, it’s a new way to move.

