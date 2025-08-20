Nike’s “Wheat” Workwear Dunks Are Ready To Harvest

Re-issued in a golden-brown shade of "Wheat," this Wild Wild West-looking Nike Dunk Low is the rustic workwear shoe of your countryside dreams.

Black accentuations throughout bring the design back to its OG basketball roots, though this earthy “Wheat” upper feels right at home on the feet of rugged outdoorsy types.

It has the rough brown suede body we're used to seeing on hardy Timberland boots, but transferred over onto a classic slim-shaped sneaker.

The Dunk Low’s lasso-style laces subtly add to the rustic appeal of the shoe, without passing over into cliché territory.

As a casual warm-weather stepper, or a sophisticated base product for autumnal layering, these suede Dunks are as versatile an ingredient to any outfit as their namesake is to recipes for comforting carbohydrates.

Did you know these kicks aren't the first of the scrumptious "Wheat” kind, but were, in fact, preceded by a Dunk from Nike's SB skate shoe line years ago? And though the standard Dunk Lows in "Parachute Beige” from earlier this year came close, the “Wheats” (still) win. Hard to think how these barn-to-banquet bad boys’d actually be out-luxed.

Arriving this fall, Nike's Dunk Low “Wheat” is a $120 crop ripe for the picking. Better get on with your harvest, though, before the fields are bare.

