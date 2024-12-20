Nike's Scrumptious Beige Suede Dunk Is the Best Kind of Basic

Nike is switching the script on the sad beige narrative with its "Parachute Beige" Dunk Lo sneaker. It’s simple, clean and anything but sad. The color beige just gets a bad rep for being too plain, but the understated hue is what makes this Dunk shoe so special.

Nike Dunks are a considerably basic (in a good way) sneaker, so simplicity is already baked in its DNA. But this “Parachute Beige” Dunk takes things to a new level. The shoe’s upper is a light beige, slightly contrasted by the khaki mesh tongue and collar. Simple, yet effective.

But what it lacks in color variation, it recoups with textural diversity with a fuzzy suede that wraps the entire silhouette. It's the perfect combination of hue simplicity and textural intricacy and it drops in January on NIke's website and stores.

Pairing a nondescript colorway with a fun texture is something Nike does quite well, so if this Dunk looks a little familiar, don't worry, you're not tripping. Well, not about this, at least.

Nike's Air Force 1 recently underwent a similar beige treatment, resulting in a delicious "Pale Vanilla" AF1 that's almost as crisp as its classic all-white predecessor.

And the ultra-clean "Light Army" Nike AF1 is another take on the classic Nike sneaker made bolder through a single-tone militant colorway. Salute!

But it's not just Nike that's swept up in this quiet renaissance of beige and khaki. New Balance recently toned out its 990v4 in an earthy colorway, creating a deliciously single-shade "Macadamia Nut" sneaker that, despite its simplicity, still stands out strong among New Balance's classic gray shades.

This influx of creamy beige sneakers proves one thing: Classic sneakers yearn for beautiful basic colorways, and Nike's Beige Dunk delivers.