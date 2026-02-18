Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
In Soft Brown, Nike's Skateboarding AF1 Sneaker Is One Stylish Shredder

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
Beige doesn't have to be boring, and in the case of Nike's AF1, it's actually one of the most innovative things the Swoosh could do. Walk with me here. 

Nike's SB Air Force 1 in "Light Orewood Brown" is a creamy approach to Nike's hardest-hitting sneaker to date: The all-white Nike Air Force 1.

Nike didn't reinvent the classic AF1. Instead, it warmed up the color palette and turned it into a board-ready shredder.

If that's not inventive, I don't know what is. After all, the only thing better than Nike's classic all-white AF1 sneaker is a slightly different version of the same sneaker. If it ain't broke — turn it into a full-blown thrasher.

Instead of some of the traditional Air Force 1 sneaker hallmarks like the slim-thick silhouette and standard laces, the SB AF1 has a beefy tongue, chunky laces, and a heavily padded collar.

These are all classic hallmarks of a true shredder, just camouflaged as an actual AF1. The light pink heel and insole also give the sneaker some subtle hue variation, a famously lacking aspect of all-white AF1 sneakers.

In an era where many sneaker houses are frequently borrowing drip from other brands, Nike, so advanced in its own output, is biting off its own classics. And the results, like the SB AF1, available on the Nike website for $120, are a delightful mix of fresh and familiar.

Simple? Sure. Boring? Hardly.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
