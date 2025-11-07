Nike’s Cracked Krampus-Themed Dunk Skate Shoe Is Terrifyingly Good

Nike SB's newest Dunk Low sneaker makes lumps of coal look like a good thing.

Dubbed "Krampus," the newest Nike skate shoe revisits the Alpine folklore character just in time for the holidays.

Whereas Santa Claus delivers gifts to the good boys and girls of the world, Krampus, a half-goat, half-demon creature with horns, gives coal to those on the naughty list.

Embroidered depictions of the mischievous creature appear through the classic low-top Dunk model, alongside clever nods to its lore, including coal and naughty list graphics on the insole.

Oh, and the entire Dunk model also comes wrapped in cracked black leather, plus fiery orange touches. According to sneaker leakers, the design is intended to resemble coal, in Dunk form, of course.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The results are easily the only lump of coal sneakerheads would actually want for Christmas.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike SB has blessed the sneaker game with many great holiday-themed sneakers over the years, including Dunks for Thanksgiving and even "Ugly Christmas Sweater" skate shoes.

Skate artist Sean Cliver once created a "Holiday Special" Dunk Low, which now fetches over $400 on the resale market.

Funny enough, Cliver's previous "Krampus" Dunk Highs inspired the latest pairs. His coveted versions came in black and red, and also featured cracked leather details plus hairy touches.

Krampus is now back and taking over the Nike SB Dunk Low.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The newest Dunk sneaker is expected to release before the end of the year on Nike's website. If we're lucky, we'll be getting this coal-inspired skate shoe in time for the holiday season.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty