Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Cracked Krampus-Themed Dunk Skate Shoe Is Terrifyingly Good

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike SB's newest Dunk Low sneaker makes lumps of coal look like a good thing.

Dubbed "Krampus," the newest Nike skate shoe revisits the Alpine folklore character just in time for the holidays.

Shop Nike

Whereas Santa Claus delivers gifts to the good boys and girls of the world, Krampus, a half-goat, half-demon creature with horns, gives coal to those on the naughty list.

Embroidered depictions of the mischievous creature appear through the classic low-top Dunk model, alongside clever nods to its lore, including coal and naughty list graphics on the insole.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Oh, and the entire Dunk model also comes wrapped in cracked black leather, plus fiery orange touches. According to sneaker leakers, the design is intended to resemble coal, in Dunk form, of course.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The results are easily the only lump of coal sneakerheads would actually want for Christmas.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike SB has blessed the sneaker game with many great holiday-themed sneakers over the years, including Dunks for Thanksgiving and even "Ugly Christmas Sweater" skate shoes.

Skate artist Sean Cliver once created a "Holiday Special" Dunk Low, which now fetches over $400 on the resale market.

Funny enough, Cliver's previous "Krampus" Dunk Highs inspired the latest pairs. His coveted versions came in black and red, and also featured cracked leather details plus hairy touches.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Krampus is now back and taking over the Nike SB Dunk Low.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The newest Dunk sneaker is expected to release before the end of the year on Nike's website. If we're lucky, we'll be getting this coal-inspired skate shoe in time for the holiday season.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Most Ordinary Shoe Wrapped in an Extraordinary Quilted Jacket
  • Nike’s Sportastic Hybrid Sneaker Is Actually a Slipper
  • Nike's Luxe Air Force 1 Looks Extremely Expensive In a Mink Coat
  • Nike’s Most Futuristic Sneaker Has Never Looked More Beautifully Natural
What To Read Next
  • A GORE-TEX adidas Classic With Class
  • These Are the Best Shoes of 2025
  • Nike’s Cracked Krampus-Themed Dunk Skate Shoe Is Terrifyingly Good
  • Navigating the Modern Music Industry: A Conversation with Steven Victor, Molly Santana, & Flwr Chyld
  • Nike’s Most Ordinary Shoe Wrapped in an Extraordinary Quilted Jacket
  • Converse's Chocolatey Suede Loafers Are Deliciously Fancy
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now