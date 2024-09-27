Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Skate-fied Forces Are Looking Really Good for Fall

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Nike SB Force 58 sneaker is looking mighty good for the fall season.

Don't get me wrong, the skate-fied Nike Forces are usually attractive, thanks to its tastefully textural design of sturdy canvas and creamy suede. And don't forget the buttery leather Swoosh topping.

The Nike SB Force 58 has also seen some pretty solid colorways since its 2021 debut, like ice-cold "Green Frost" versions and Barbie pink steppers for the "I'm just Kens" of the skate world.

Nike SB Force 58's colorway game only gets better with the launch of this pleasing "Midnight Navy" scheme. Let's walk through the new sneaker color for a moment, shall we?

On the SB Force 58, rich autumn-worthy hues like navy blue and fir green decorate the shoe's textured upper, splashed with hints of university gold.

Underneath the earthy paint job, the Nike SB Force 58 — or the "Tom Sachs General Purpose dupes," as it's been dubbed — delivers the skate-ready features that have made it an underrated gem in the Nike SB collection.

With the Force 58, that thick gum sole again features a full cupsole stitch, promising enhanced durability and flexibility during your ride.

At the same time, the signature grippy outsole boasts those tri-star-shaped groves, which expand and contract for a peak board feel. There's also the stretchy inner gusset for extra foot security (it's kind of like a second pair of laces in case the other falls through).

Nike SB's Force 58 sneaker debuted in July 2021 as the classic Air Force gone skate shoe. In other words, the model maintains the iconic basketball shoe's look with a chunked-up skate charm.

In addition to the Air Force's unforgettable sleek shape, the Nike SB Force 58 even borrows its breezy toe box. The Nike SB sneakers then wraps the Force design in plush setup, including an extra cushy padding around the ankle.

Nike SB's Force 58 "Midnight Navy" has already begun to land at a few skate shops and overseas Nike stores. I suspect the US launch isn't too far off (hopefully) for these autumn-worthy skate steppers.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
