Dreaming of Tom Sachs' New Shoes? Nike's Got You Covered

Missed out on Tom Sachs' General Purpose Shoe? Join the club. Luckily, Nike is restocking them in mere weeks but, until then, what's a sneakerhead to do? Well, if you wanna ball on a budget (kinda), The Swoosh has you covered.

The obvious reference point for Sachs' red-hot Nikes is Nike's own Killshot & Killshot 2 sneakers, each a timeless ultra-normal classic.

A cornerstone of conventional menswear for the better part of a decade, the Nike Killshot shoes are as approachable as sneakers get.

The low-top, gum-soled lace-ups are the definition of basic but they're one of the most popular men's sneakers in Nike's entire stable — not only are they nearly sold out but they were one of the most-searched-for Nikes on the planet last year.

Ironic, then, that one of Nike's most "boring" shoes was the impetus for Sachs' intentionally bland sneakers — all he really did was beef up the sole and swap the uppers' materials. Ta-da.

So the Killshots aren't much easier to find than Sachs' General Purpose Nikes but there are even more alternatives out there.

Consider the Nike SB Force 58 sneakers, for instance, yours for a measly $74.95.

Are the shoes missing the General Purpose Shoe's satisfying lug sole? Sure. But they've certainly got a bit more meat to 'em than the Killshot or Killshot 2, which is a win in my book, and the colorway ain't too far off.

Beggars can't be choosers, right?

Reportedly, more colorways and a restock of Sachs' General Purpose Shoe are planned for August but god knows how tough those'll be to get, especially considering how fast the initial drop flew off digital shelves.

At least Nike has options for scratching that itch should you be unable to get your fix of the real deal while Sachs and Nike devise the best way to get the General Purpose Shoe to the people.