Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Runner-ish Skate Shoe Has Never Looked Better

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike SB's PS8 sneaker just got hairy (in a good way).

The latest "Light Khaki" version of the Problem Solver 8 skate shoe appears with fuzzy suede touches, a subtle yet refreshing switch-up from its usual matte materials.

Shop Nike SB PS8

It brings out the shoe's other textures, like the signature Flyknit underlays and leather details. Put it all together, and you have what is probably the most textural version of the SB model to date (the shoe already racked up its wildest take yet).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

One of the cool things about the Nike SB PS8 skate shoe is that it doesn't look like your average skate shoe. It resembles a runner more than a skate model, given its general shape and running-ready tech like Air Zoom.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's similar to other recent Nike skate shoes like the Vertebrae, which looks like a basketball shoe, and the Ishod 2, which is essentially a skate-able Air Max sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The second best thing about the problem-solving sneaker is its colorways. Debuted in 2024, the model has only seen a handful of drops, but all have been pretty solid options.

The streak continues with this nice "Light Khaki" version, which is now available on Nike's website for $125, alongside a couple of other solid colorways.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeT90 SP
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Sold out
Multiple colors
Nike x Levi'sAir Max 95 OG
$225.00
Available in:
Sold out
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
39

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Thicc Nike Air Max Sneaker for Skaters
  • Nike SB Isn’t the Villain. It’s One of Skateboarding’s Unsung Heroes.
  • Careful, Nike Air's Sharp Skateboarding Shoes Have Claws
  • In "Sequoia," Nike's Plush Suede Dunk Is Almost Too Nice for Skating
  • Nike's Ultra-Classic Basketball Sneaker Can Shred Now
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Gridiron Legend Unleashes Its Inner Furry Beast
  • An Exceptionally Clean Nike Air Max for Gotham's Caped Crusader
  • Nike’s Runner-ish Skate Shoe Has Never Looked Better
  • For Its 10th Birthday, Cecilie Bahnsen Reworks Its Past & ASICS Shoes for the Future
  • A Summer To Remember for Stylish Fishermen
  • Timex Rebooted JFK Jr.'s Normcore Watch as a Total Dimepiece (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now