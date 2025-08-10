Nike’s Runner-ish Skate Shoe Has Never Looked Better

Nike SB's PS8 sneaker just got hairy (in a good way).

The latest "Light Khaki" version of the Problem Solver 8 skate shoe appears with fuzzy suede touches, a subtle yet refreshing switch-up from its usual matte materials.

It brings out the shoe's other textures, like the signature Flyknit underlays and leather details. Put it all together, and you have what is probably the most textural version of the SB model to date (the shoe already racked up its wildest take yet).

One of the cool things about the Nike SB PS8 skate shoe is that it doesn't look like your average skate shoe. It resembles a runner more than a skate model, given its general shape and running-ready tech like Air Zoom.

It's similar to other recent Nike skate shoes like the Vertebrae, which looks like a basketball shoe, and the Ishod 2, which is essentially a skate-able Air Max sneaker.

The second best thing about the problem-solving sneaker is its colorways. Debuted in 2024, the model has only seen a handful of drops, but all have been pretty solid options.

The streak continues with this nice "Light Khaki" version, which is now available on Nike's website for $125, alongside a couple of other solid colorways.

