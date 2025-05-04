Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Quietly Avant Skate Sneaker Finally Got Its Own Killer Colorways

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers
nike
1 / 3

Nike SB is more than Dunks and bootleg Jordan shoes. The Nike SB Vertebrae sneaker is an impressively avant low-top skate shoe that's demonstrative of new-school Nike SB flavor.

Released a year or two ago, Nike SB's Vertebrae is par for the course in terms of Nike's skate shoe business: Wearable low-top shoes with genuine functionality.

Shop Nike SB Vertebrae

The thing about the Vertebrae is that it wears an impressively odd-looking upper that gives the shoe its name.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This shoe's bone-like structure allows for flexibility while granting additional durability, a crucial feature for any skate sneaker.

But the Nike Vertebrae shoe's pleasantly odd looks make it an impressively wearable daily driver, especially in an era where flat shoes are still king.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

And the sneaker is only further enhanced by some smart colorways.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Whenever Nike issues the Vertebrae shoe in a deservingly slick makeup, that is, it only demonstrates the sneaker's incredible potential.

Available for $85 on Nike's website, this blue Nike SB Vertebrae isn't just a looker, it's a darn good deal.

Is it the craziest shoe in Nike SB's arsenal? Hardly. But for an approachable low-cost skate sneaker? You could do a lot worse than Nike's Vertebrae.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeACG Rufus

This item is temporarily unavailable in your region due to US tariffs impact.

Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.538
Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • In Blacked-Out Suede, a Nike Skate Shoe Upgrades To Quiet Stunner
  • Nike's Got Its Own Jordan Dad Shoe
  • A Scrumptious & Skate-ish Jordan Shoe Went Travis Scott on Its Own
  • The Art of Wonderfully Techy Skate Shoes, Mastered By Nike
  • Nike's Quietly Killer Dad Shoe Has the Makings of Swoosh Classic
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Quietly Avant Skate Sneaker Finally Got Its Own Killer Colorways
  • In Conversation With the Modern Dandy
  • You've Seen Black Air Force 1s. But "Black Cat" Air Force 1s Are Impressively Fresh
  • Did Anyone Notice That The Row Sells Furniture, Too?
  • Kim Jones' Final Dior Collection Is a Career-Defining Parting Gift
  • An Adventure-Ready Buggy So Streamlined It Only Barely Has Doors
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now