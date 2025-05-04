Nike's Quietly Avant Skate Sneaker Finally Got Its Own Killer Colorways

Nike SB is more than Dunks and bootleg Jordan shoes. The Nike SB Vertebrae sneaker is an impressively avant low-top skate shoe that's demonstrative of new-school Nike SB flavor.

Released a year or two ago, Nike SB's Vertebrae is par for the course in terms of Nike's skate shoe business: Wearable low-top shoes with genuine functionality.

The thing about the Vertebrae is that it wears an impressively odd-looking upper that gives the shoe its name.

This shoe's bone-like structure allows for flexibility while granting additional durability, a crucial feature for any skate sneaker.

But the Nike Vertebrae shoe's pleasantly odd looks make it an impressively wearable daily driver, especially in an era where flat shoes are still king.

And the sneaker is only further enhanced by some smart colorways.

Whenever Nike issues the Vertebrae shoe in a deservingly slick makeup, that is, it only demonstrates the sneaker's incredible potential.

Available for $85 on Nike's website, this blue Nike SB Vertebrae isn't just a looker, it's a darn good deal.

Is it the craziest shoe in Nike SB's arsenal? Hardly. But for an approachable low-cost skate sneaker? You could do a lot worse than Nike's Vertebrae.