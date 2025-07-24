Nike’s Techy Air Max Skate Shoe Gets a Dunk-Coded Remix

Ishod Wair has long moved beyond the “up next” conversation. As Thrasher’s 2013 Skater of the Year and Nike SB’s longtime golden child, his mix of technical mastery and smooth-as-butter flow continues to shape modern skateboarding. So naturally, the second installment of his signature Nike SB shoe has some weight behind it.

The latest drop of his Nike Air Max signature line is the Air Max Ishod 2 “Court Purple,” and it’s a great colorway with some history to it.

The Court Purple accents are a direct throwback to one of the SB Dunk colorways he famously rocked early in his career. Now it’s back, reimagined for 2025 in his techy Air Max skate shoe.

Hidden details like “Ishod” and “Wair” embroidery on the eyestays add a personal touch, too.

Nike SB’s Air Max Ishod line has signaled a shift from classic cupsole silhouettes to hybrid designs with real skating functionality.

The Ishod Wair pro model breaks new ground in the SB world by fusing ’90s hoops shoe elements with skate-ready durability and Nike Air cushioning.

The Nike Air Max Ishod 2 “Court Purple” hits Nike’s website this Fall for $115, revealing the same attention to detail and performance-first mindset that made Ishod’s first drops, like the “Silver Bullet” Air Max Ishod 2, feel like true skate staples.

