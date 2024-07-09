Nike's New Compelling Skate Shoe Seeks to Solve Your Problems

One of the most anticipated shoes coming from Nike's Olympics lineup — aside from its tonal Jordan 4s and reborn Jordan 6 sneakers — is the Nike SB PS8, an imposing skate sneaker designed to improve a skater's ride and honor a rich legacy.

Nike SB's PS8 skate shoe celebrates the late Sandy Bodecker, responsible for the birth of Nike Skateboarding, simply known as Nike SB.

In case you were wondering, the PS8 stands for Problem Solver 8. Although it may sound like the username of a tech-obsessed forum dude, the shoes derive their name from Bodecker's Instagram handle, @ProblemSolver8.

Moreover, the SB sneaker aims to solve common issues found in skate shoes, utilizing Nike's most renowned materials wrapped up in an admirably easy design.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For starters, the Nike SB PS8 features an upper comprised of Nike's famed Flyknit material, promising a breathable ride and an exceptionally comfy snuggle for the foot. In general, Flyknit is pretty pleasing on the eyes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Underfoot, Nike SB's PS8 sports a cool, translucent sole, another visually appealing element on the effortless skate shoe. But as nice as it looks, there's actually more to it.

Interestingly, the PS8's sole includes Nike's Flyplate, a supportive carbon fiber plate commonly used in Nike's super running shoes. This plate essentially helps provide a comfy, swift takeoff and beyond.

Like the runners, the Nike Flyplate is sandwiched between cushy foam and a grippy outsole on the Nike SB PS8, preparing riders for the ultimate skate-ready experience — or the journey to a gold medal.

Nike SB's PS8 sneaker was previewed back in April at the label's grande-scale Paris showcase, alongside other Olympic-bound shoes like Nike's inaugural breakdancing shoes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

At the time, Nike teased the latest skate shoes in a red-orange, white, and blue colorway, a fitting, patriotic scheme for the model scheduled to release during the Paris Olympics (it kicks off in July, just F.Y.I.)

Although the USA-ready colorway is said to be a prototype (and assumably not releasing globally), the Nike SB shoes have appeared in the familiar "Safari" makeover like the upcoming "Olympic" Dunks. These are scheduled to launch on July 24.

Most recently, the sleek skate shoes surfaced in a classic black colorway, providing a lowkey look for those skaters searching for a more subtle flex.

Regardless, with July finally here, it's about to be a good month for Nike fans, especially skaters.