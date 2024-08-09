Nike SB's Olympic Dunks Celebrate a Wild Piece of Sneaker History

The finals of the Olympic skateboarding events might have already finished, with medals awarded to all the winners, but Nike SB isn’t finished releasing Olympic-themed skate shoes.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro is the latest of the American sportswear label’s shoes to be part of what's officially called the Electric Pack. But unofficially, this is known as the Nike SB Dunk Olympic Safari.

One of over 50 sneakers to be given safari-inspired colorways for the Olympics (yeah, Nike really went to town with the Olympic sneaker releases), the new skateboarding dunk features the safari print created by legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield in 1987 on the now-iconic Nike Air Safari.

The dotted safari pattern is joined by grey-colored suede and contrasted by thick, bright blue laces and an orange lining.

Joining other skate sneakers in the Electric Pack, including the Janoski OG+ and the newly unveiled PS8 model, this dunk is available now at select skate shops and launches via Nike SNKRS on August 9 for $125.

Skateboarding’s second year competing in the Olympics has been a stylish one, with skaters showing their personal style and federation kits being excellent pieces of streetwear.

Nike SB has been there flying the flag for Olympic skateboarding throughout the competition. However, we’re still waiting for Alexis Sablone’s wild, scaly SB Dunks to be released. Nike SB is saving its wildest piece of Olympic merch for last.