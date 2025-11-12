Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Powerfully Polychrome Take on Nike's Most-Searched Sneaker

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers
NIKE
Haven’t we had enough of the inoffensive beige sneaker? Well, Nike sure has. Enter the Shox TL “Miami”, a retina-searing reminder that subtlety is wildly overrated. 

Drenched in a vibrant gradient of orange and green, and amplified through the model’s signature black TPU overlays, it’s loud in a way that feels less retro revival, and more like a heatwave dressed in performance tech. 

Beyond the neon spectacle and techy details, the Shox TL thrives on personality. Those “bounce back” columns that defined the 2003 original? Still just as mesmerizing today. Add a sole that gleams like liquid metal under streetlights, and you’ve got a sneaker born to stand out.

After making a surprise appearance in Lyst’s Q3 report of the world’s hottest products, the Shox silhouette is fully in its renaissance era. The “Miami” colorway takes that hype and turns it up to eleven, merging nostalgia and futurism in a way only a handful of brands are brave enough to attempt, and fewer still get right. 

Sure, clearly we’re all still drawn to understated simplicity. But don’t you dare say there’s no room for a dose of experimentation. Nike just proved otherwise.

