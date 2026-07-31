Nike's Milky White Air Rift Stands Two Toes Down

There's been a sizable rift within the funky sneaker zeitgeist. Literally.

Nike's Air Rift sneaker has become the de facto meeting place between avant-garde Japanese footwear and sporty sneaker goodness.

Adjustable straps enhance ease of wear while air cushioning at the rear supplies a barefoot, walking-on-air feel.

And that split-toe design? Well, that's not just for looks; it actually serves a functional purpose. Separating the big toe from the rest of the toes enhances balance, grip, and can even increase foot strength.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It's like Pilates for your toes.

Much like ceremonial-grade matcha and selvage denim, tabi-style toes have been having quite the moment as of late, but just like those two aforementioned niceties, Japan has been doing split-toe designs since the 15th century. Talk about vintage.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Now, Nike is notably newer to the game and quite competitive with over 500 years of partitioned toes, but even its split-toe designs predate the current tabi pandemonium taking over right now.

Nike first released the Air Rift in the 90s, drawing inspo from Kenyan runners. In the time since, the Air Rift has experienced several periods of dormancy but has always found its way back to the main stage and by the looks of it, this go-round might last a while.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.