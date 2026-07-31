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Nike's Milky White Air Rift Stands Two Toes Down

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
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There's been a sizable rift within the funky sneaker zeitgeist. Literally.

Nike's Air Rift sneaker has become the de facto meeting place between avant-garde Japanese footwear and sporty sneaker goodness.

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Adjustable straps enhance ease of wear while air cushioning at the rear supplies a barefoot, walking-on-air feel.

And that split-toe design? Well, that's not just for looks; it actually serves a functional purpose. Separating the big toe from the rest of the toes enhances balance, grip, and can even increase foot strength.

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It's like Pilates for your toes.

Much like ceremonial-grade matcha and selvage denim, tabi-style toes have been having quite the moment as of late, but just like those two aforementioned niceties, Japan has been doing split-toe designs since the 15th century. Talk about vintage.

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Now, Nike is notably newer to the game and quite competitive with over 500 years of partitioned toes, but even its split-toe designs predate the current tabi pandemonium taking over right now.

Nike first released the Air Rift in the 90s, drawing inspo from Kenyan runners. In the time since, the Air Rift has experienced several periods of dormancy but has always found its way back to the main stage and by the looks of it, this go-round might last a while.

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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