The Coldest Thing About Drake’s New AF1 Is How Normal It Is

Drake’s Nike imprint NOCTA is back with another take on the Air Force 1, this time leaning into intentional normalcy. In a landscape where Nike sneakers go from fancy embroidery one week to exotic leather the next, this AF1 stays crisp, monochromatic, and icy in its restraint. In fact, that’s the point.

NOCTA launched in 2020 as Drake’s uniform-focused Nike sub-label built around late-night essentials. The first “Love You Forever” Air Force 1 sneaker was designed during the Certified Lover Boy era and finally released in 2022, tying Drake’s AF1 story to his favorite childhood book and his mother.

This new white and Cobalt Tint version continues that idea, shifting the shoe’s classic all-white upper with subtle icy blue accents.

The soft tumbled leather keeps things simple, almost humble for the self-proclaimed 6 God.

That simplicity lands because Air Forces have been remixed nonstop for years.

Nike will reimagine the shoe in stitched florals and tone-on-tone python, and somewhere in that chaos this pair feels refreshingly cool in its normalcy.

There is also a quiet theory floating around. Drake has been teasing his Ice Man project for years, and the cold tint on this AF1 feels like a small nod to whatever he has planned next. Maybe a reach, maybe not, but he is an artist who likes to hide meaning in plain sight.

The NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Love You Forever” sneaker in White and Cobalt drops January 2026 for $160 on Nike’s website. Best case, you have a clean icy pair to play the next Drake album in for the new year. Worst case, you have a classic, relatively normal pair of Forces with just a little extra care built in.

