You’ve Seen Nike Air Sneakers. How About a Nike Air Jacket?

Nike ACG’s new Therma-FIT Air Milano jacket can be a lightweight, weather-resistant outer layer. However, it can also be a thick insulated puffer jacket.

The sportswear giant has revisited one of its most innovative early-2000s outerwear experiments, the now-grailed Nike ACG Airvantage inflatable jacket, and transformed it into something even more cutting-edge.

The Therma-FIT Air Milano is Nike’s most technically engineered garment of its kind.

The jacket’s volume can be changed in a matter of seconds by either inflating it with a pump or deflating it. This aerated metamorphosis allows the jacket to be as warm as the wearer wants.

Nike 1 / 4

“Air Milano isn’t just another jacket, it’s a living innovation,” said Amie Achtymichuk, Nike’s lead apparel development innovator, in a statement. “Every detail was engineered to let athletes tune their own comfort and fit, creating a personalized experience that amplifies their performance and redefines adaptive outerwear.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Other nifty Nike inventions found on the jacket include a two-layer composite laminate material that’s uncharacteristically soft for a weatherproof synthetic fabric, as well as sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology.

It’s all undeniably clever stuff. However, it’s also recycling an idea from almost two decades ago.

Amongst many technically-minded menswear nerds, the Nike ACG Airvantage inflatable jacket from 2008 is a sought-after rare gem. Videos inflating the weatherproof jacket still regularly do the rounds online, and vintage sellers charge a handsome price for one of the originals.

The jacket has always been a one-off Nike oddity, a brilliantly bizarre design only released once and never seen again.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

While other Nike jackets have occasionally toyed with inflatable tech, the Therma-FIT Air Milano is Nike’s most ambitious try at it yet. It’ll be officially debuted in Milan at the 2026 Winter Olympics by Team USA athletes.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.