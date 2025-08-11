Nike's Rainy Day Version of Its Insanely-Advanced Runner Is Surprisingly Stylish

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Nike may have just launched its all-new Vomero Plus, its biggest and baddest road runner to date. But the label is also still quietly perfecting the super shoe that came before it, the Vomero 18.

Even with the new extra thick-soled Vomero Plus in town, Nike's Vomero 18 is still around, equipped with its high-tech cushioning and overall plush setup. The sportswear brand has just thrown in some GORE-TEX to make it even better.

Vomero 18 loyalists now have a waterproof version of their favorite runner, designed to keep them warm and dry. Chance of rain during a routine run? Nike's advice is "keep running" in its GORE-TEX Vomero 18s.

The brand has prepared the sneaker in a few nice colorways, including all-black as well as some bolder options for the Vomero 18's more adventurous fans.

It's unknown when the GORE-TEX Vomero 18 will drop. But with official pics now out there, it's safe to assume they'll be releasing soon.

For now, Nike's letting the brand-new Vomero Plus shine.

