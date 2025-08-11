Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Rainy Day Version of Its Insanely-Advanced Runner Is Surprisingly Stylish

Written by Morgan Smith in SneakersThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)

Nike may have just launched its all-new Vomero Plus, its biggest and baddest road runner to date. But the label is also still quietly perfecting the super shoe that came before it, the Vomero 18.

Even with the new extra thick-soled Vomero Plus in town, Nike's Vomero 18 is still around, equipped with its high-tech cushioning and overall plush setup. The sportswear brand has just thrown in some GORE-TEX to make it even better.

Shop Nike Vomero 18
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Vomero 18 loyalists now have a waterproof version of their favorite runner, designed to keep them warm and dry. Chance of rain during a routine run? Nike's advice is "keep running" in its GORE-TEX Vomero 18s.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The brand has prepared the sneaker in a few nice colorways, including all-black as well as some bolder options for the Vomero 18's more adventurous fans.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

It's unknown when the GORE-TEX Vomero 18 will drop. But with official pics now out there, it's safe to assume they'll be releasing soon.

For now, Nike's letting the brand-new Vomero Plus shine.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeT90 SP
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
Nike x Levi'sAir Max 95 OG
$225.00
Available in:
37.5
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
39
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • An Advanced Nike Runner Too Beautiful for Running
  • A Rare GORE-TEX Makeover For a Stalwart Nike Classic
  • The All-Weather Perfection of Nike's GORE-TEX Air Force 1
  • Going the Extra Mile? Better Make That Miles, in Nike's Newest Vomero
  • Nike's Comfiest "Dad Shoe" Runner Goes Full HOKA Mode
What To Read Next
  • Kith & adidas' Past, Present & Future, Explained By Ronnie Fieg (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Converse's Japan-Made Sneaker Is a Quietly Luxurious Leather Stepper
  • This Gorgeous Hybrid Moccasin Sneaker Is Drowning in Texture
  • Nike's Rainy Day Version of Its Insanely-Advanced Runner Is Surprisingly Stylish
  • The Inventor of Japanese Jeans Meets the Originator of Serious Style
  • Meet Us at The Corner
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now