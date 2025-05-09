Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Comfiest "Dad Shoe" Runner Goes Full HOKA Mode

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Vomero was already big. With the introduction of the Vomero Plus, the running shoe is now bigger than ever.

Earlier this year, Nike debuted the Vomero 18, the sportswear brand's comfiest runner in the series yet. The Vomero Plus has now entered the chat as basically its predecessor...and then some.

Really, it's plus some.

The Vomero Plus seriously lives up to its name, emerging as this brand-spanking-new, HOKA-style Swoosh runner that doubles up on the soles.

The newest Vomero sneaker sits atop these super beefy bottoms marked with ZoomX branding, making it not only physically bigger than the last but also packing even more cushioning. Nice.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The Vomero Plus joins the growing squad of chunked-up "dad shoe" runners, next to New Balance's Fresh Foam shoes and even Costco's own HOKA-flavored sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Much like its appearance, the Vomero Plus' lineup also looks quite stacked, already promising several colorways for its debut like bold pink and all-white iterations.

Nike is expected to drop the newest Vomero shoe sometime this year at Nike for $180 (not bad).

