Nike’s "Mummified" Dad Shoe is a Textural Treasure

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
Nike
Halloween came early for Nike as it wraps one of its most beloved running sneaker silhouettes in a mix of tactile, tomb-raider-ready materials. 

This Nike Vomero 5 has a woven hemp base that lays the groundwork for that raw, just-unwrapped feel.

Suede panels add to the dusty colorway on the toe and heel, while stitched canvas frames the sidewalls in place of the usual TPU cage, for a swap that softens the look without losing structure. 

It’s all giving dad shoe, but mummified.

And then there’s the full leather cage detail, a rare flex on the Vomero 5, stitched in with embroidered Swooshes that feel straight out of an ancient artifact restoration project.

The whole neutral-heavy palette is punctuated by subtle pops of vibrant orange enough to nod at the spooky season ahead, a time of carving and pumpkin spice lattes. 

The “Muslin” Vomero 5 is expected to drop this winter for around €160 on Nike’s website.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
