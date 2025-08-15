Nike’s "Mummified" Dad Shoe is a Textural Treasure
Halloween came early for Nike as it wraps one of its most beloved running sneaker silhouettes in a mix of tactile, tomb-raider-ready materials.
This Nike Vomero 5 has a woven hemp base that lays the groundwork for that raw, just-unwrapped feel.
Suede panels add to the dusty colorway on the toe and heel, while stitched canvas frames the sidewalls in place of the usual TPU cage, for a swap that softens the look without losing structure.
It’s all giving dad shoe, but mummified.
And then there’s the full leather cage detail, a rare flex on the Vomero 5, stitched in with embroidered Swooshes that feel straight out of an ancient artifact restoration project.
The whole neutral-heavy palette is punctuated by subtle pops of vibrant orange enough to nod at the spooky season ahead, a time of carving and pumpkin spice lattes.
The “Muslin” Vomero 5 is expected to drop this winter for around €160 on Nike’s website.
