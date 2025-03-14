Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Balance's Freshest Running Shoe Went Stealth (& Still Looks Good)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

We're still trying to figure out the preferred name of New Balance's latest and prettiest running Fresh Foam shoe (is it FF800? TRN? Trainer? All the above???). However, there's one thing we can't deny about the chunky sneaker: it looks good in nearly every colorway New Balance throws its way, all-black included.

Fresh off a spring-ready pack, the New Balance Fresh Foam Trainer — yeah, let's go with this name — has emerged in a tonal black colorway known as "Black Cement." As you can probably tell, the stealthy paint job completely takes over the shoe, covering everything from its super breathable, foot-hugging upper to the ultra-chunky foam soles.

Like other modern-day running shoes, New Balance's Fresh Foam sneakers are as performance-ready as they are worthy of inclusion in everyday 'fit checks. Translation: New Balance's runners are fashion statements now.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

New Balance's Fresh Foam FF800 sneakers, in particular, lead the pack, boasting the proper tech built for everyday running needs while also looking quite good. After some cutesy Ganni spins, New Balance amped up the model's in-line offerings to include even nicer general release schemes, which, admittedly, have made the Fresh Foams, well, fresher.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, the New Balance Fresh Foam sneaker comes in the classic all-black, making it more a subtle flex this go-around — well, as subtle as it can be with its boldly beefed-up design.

As we speak, the "Black Cement" New Balance Fresh Foam Trainers are now available at JD Sports. Expect the pairs to launch at more stores in April.

New Balance is indeed spreading the good word, the "good word" being good-looking Fresh Foam sneakers.

