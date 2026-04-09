Nike's Flagship Dad Sneaker Is Seeing Red

Arguably the pinnacle of sneaker fever happened back in 2014 and was sparked by Ye’s Nike Yeezy 2 Red October. Following on from the already wild success of the Black/Solar Red, and Pure Platinum iterations of 2012, the Red Octobers changed the game.

Still fetching an average sale price of $6000 on StockX, it’s hard to think of another shoe whose mythical hype has stuck around like this. Luckily, for those who still have a desire for the head-turning, all-red colorway, there’s a new option at a fraction of the price. Say hello to the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Red October.

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 might be one of the Swoosh’s flagship ‘dad’ sneakers, with its chunky sole unit and functional upper, but this colorway doesn’t align with the sensible checkboxes needed for a true dad shoe.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen NIke use the simple silhouette of the Vomero 5 as the blank canvas for a striking colorway. Just recently, Nike dropped the Swooshless Vomero in a Game Royal Blue colorway.

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There’s no doubt that Nike recognizes the beauty that can be found in the dichotomy between the ‘dad’ness of the Vomero and a colorway that’s as far from ‘dad’ as it could be.

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This is yet more proof of the power of tonal palettes, too. Although Nike prefers to opt for a classic white or black sole unit, there’s a certain level of punch that is reserved for the tonal colorways, especially when they’re as bold as the Red October.

Although the silhouettes couldn’t be more different, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Red October undoubtedly pays homage to one of Nike’s most cult releases, basking once again in the bright glory of the Red October.

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