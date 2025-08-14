In the World of Watches, It's Never Been More Affordable (or Aspirational) to Be Square

Noah and Timex are back on that affordable aspirational timepiece grindset. Following up on last year’s two wildly successful square watch drops, which were some of the most-chased under-$200 timepieces, another anti-hype grail is here. And don’t be surprised if this one also vanishes the second it arrives.

The new Noah x Timex Moon Watch refines the original formula with a true moon-phase complication, letting you track the lunar cycle.

Available in polished stainless steel or a warm gold tone, each Noah Timex sits comfortably on the wrist with a rugged fabric strap stamped with Noah’s signature detail.

Call it the most grounded Moonwatch in the game. No NASA technology or Snoopy collaboration here, just a clean rectangular case and an uncomplicated moonphase.

Noah’s built its name by mixing ‘90s skate energy with old-money ease and this watch, available August 14 on Noah’s website for just under $200, lands squarely in that lane.

It's a mechanical nod to a pre-digital world where you marked time by the sky as much as the clock. More directly, it’s also part of Noah’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection, Return to Analog, a seasonal ode to the tactile and the timeless.

The rectangular case, Roman numerals, and slim bezel nod to ubiquitous Cartier’s Tank but the moonphase adds a romantic, modern twist. It hits that rare sweet spot, an Art Deco-coded grail with enough swagger to turn the head of any watch snob, and an accessible price.

This release lands right in the middle of the “Tankification” of watch taste, that appetite for slim, square cases that look as good with a suit as they do in a fit pic. The Tank might be the cultural lodestar, but the Noah x Timex proves you don’t need Cartier money to play in that space. Think Cartier Tank by way of the moon, or a JLC Reverso without the acrobatics.

