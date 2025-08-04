Snoopy Returns to MoonSwatch to Find Rare OMEGA Gold
A little over a year since the first Snoopy MoonSwatch, the cartoon beagle is back. And this time, he’s posted up on the moon, watching Earth spin under a Sturgeon Moon, flexing like he won the space race. But maybe the Snoopy MoonSwatch is winning the wrist race?
Swatch’s new MoonSwatch creation, officially titled “Mission to Earthphase – Moonshine Gold,” wears like an OMEGA greatest hits album, almost a sub-$400 love letter to its own Swatch-collab grail.
You’ve got NASA’s unofficial mascot Snoopy (and his longtime homie Woodstock), a deep navy blue MoonSwatch base, and OMEGA’s signature Moonshine™ Gold.
Moonshine Gold, an 18K yellow gold alloy invented by OMEGA, nods to the brand’s lunar legacy with a cooler, longer-lasting shimmer than standard yellow gold. The material was originally created for the equally coveted $18,000 Apollo 11 anniversary Speedmaster and, since its debut, has only surfaced on a handful of high-end Speedmasters.
Moonshine Gold making an appearance on a sub $500 MoonSwatch feels subversive. The MoonSwatch collaboration has always championed mixing high watchmaking with Swatch’s approachable materials and price point, but this adds a new layer to that high-low combination.
At 9 o’clock, Snoopy and Woodstock perch on a cartoon moon, gazing at Earth. Below them, two golden moons spin: one stamped with a paw print, the other tangled in a fishnet, a cheeky reference to August’s full Sturgeon Moon.
Under UV light, a speech bubble appears: “I beat everybody…” which is most likely a nod to the Omega Speedmaster (the watch the MoonSwatch constantly pulls inspiration from), aka the first watch to make it to the moon. But maybe it’s a double entendre. The MoonSwatch has been a runaway hit, one of the rare watches to fully cross over into mainstream hype culture, beloved by everyone from Reddit-reading collectors to kids who just want something cool on their wrist.
A few brands have tried to replicate the magic. Swatch Group’s own Blancpain took a swing, and you could argue TAG Heuer tried something similar with the colorful Formula 1 pieces this year. But for now, the MoonSwatch remains undefeated, the top watch in this lane on the wrist.
If you want this watch, there’s a catch, as always. It’ll only be available at Swatch stores and online this Saturday, August 9, for $380. Timed to the full moon, naturally.
Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.