Highsnobiety
The Return of the Ultimate Anti-Hype Hype Watch

Written by Donovan Barnett in Watches

Noah x Timex is back. The New York menswear label's next collaboration with Timex is a stylish pivot that's poised to once again please crowds and disappoint fans looking for an easy buy.

Gone is the square moonphase case from Noah and Timex's debut drop, a design that riffed on the original timepiece's Tank proportions. In its place is a softly rounded ellipse with a painted lighthouse dial.

If last year’s design nodded to Cartier, this one channels something a little stranger, a little more elegant. Really, it feels like Noah and Timex were going for the Patek Philippe Golden Ellipse.

Introduced in 1968, the Ellipse was Patek’s offbeat icon, a quietly luxurious oval case beloved by collectors who wanted something subtler than a Nautilus and rarer than a Calatrava.

Noah’s Timx winks at that legacy but stays grounded in its own lane.

That’s what makes this collab sing. Where Patek’s Rare Handcrafts might come with enamel miniatures and six-figure price tags, Noah's 2025 Timex watch offers a dreamy, coastal-painted dial and a sub-$200 buy-in. 

The original Noah x Timex timepiece was a sleeper hit that became anything but. Everyone from my mom to my not-so-watch-inclined editor heard about it.

Like the MoonSwatch, Noah’s Timex opened a low-barrier gateway into the watch world.

But where the MoonSwatch leaned on branding and collectibility, the Noah x Timex stood on design alone.

The 2024 Noah x Timex release
Timex
That first collab channelled Cartier’s Tank, the JLC Reverso, and other square dress classics, but with more heft and a cooler attitude. If you knew watches, you saw the Tank Chinoise. If you didn’t, you just knew it looked good. And that was the point.

While this newest release maintains the minimal dress watch feel (a leather strap, a clean dial) it offers it through a new lens. Now we are trading squares for ellipses, Tank energy for Patek cool. 

The latest Timex x Noah drops June 5. Mark your calendar. Or don’t. It’ll assuredly sell out either way.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
