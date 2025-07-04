Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Two Masters of GORE-TEX Footwear, One Chunky Boat Shoe

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Nobody is making GORE-TEX footwear quite like REGAL Shoe & Co. and nonnative. One half of this duo adds the waterproof membrane to brogue dress shoes, while the other utilizes it for artisanal Japanese-made pumps

Any type of shoe these two can get their hands on, chances are they’re upgrading it with GORE-TEX’s waterproof capabilities. So, it comes as no surprise that their collaboration does the same.

After a nine-year sabbatical, REGAL Shoe & Co. and nonnative reconnect for a chunked-up boat shoe engineered for practicality. 

This typically thin-soled, preppy style of footwear has been reinvented into something more rough and ready.

To absolutely nobody's surprise, there’s a GORE-TEX bootie inside this collaborative model for water resistance. Plus, on the shoe's bottom, a thick lugged Vibram sole delivers superior grip compared to your standard boat shoe.

This traditional shoemaker and outdoorsy Japanese streetwear label are offering their elevated boat shoe in two variations, a brown textured suede or a more formal smooth black leather. Both are releasing on July 5 via their web stores.

The loafer of the sea is working hard to wash itself of its preppy associations.

A recent slew of boat shoes has recontextualized the shoe. Some of these are luxurious and overtly French, others are bizarre and sporty. But they all contribute to the full-blown boat shoe redemption happening.

After nine years apart, REGAL Shoe & Co. and nonnative have come back to join the new wave of wonderfully varied boat shoes.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
