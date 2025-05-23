These Sneakers Aren’t Japanese-Made, GORE-TEX Converse — They’re Better

This might look like a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor Lows, but it isn't. What you're looking at is actually the latest collaboration between Japanese label nonnative and artisan shoemaker Spingle Move.

The nonnative Dweller Trainer Low by Spingle Move is a low-cut, 7-eyelet canvas sneaker. In deep hues of gray, dark navy, and blue, each shoe looks like it survived a delicate watercolor wash thanks to the over-dye process, which gives every pair a slightly different patina.

And each shoe looks, to the naked eye, like a Converse. That low-top silhouette, rubber toe cap, canvas upper, and vulcanized sole have become hallmark features of the American brand's signature Chuck Taylor All Star.

But these aren’t just a pretty remake of a classic Converse, they're also pretty functional.

The collaborative Dweller Trainer Low is fully lined by GORE-TEX, which means its waterproof. Yes, these are canvas shoes you can wear in a downpour.

Spingle Move is a cult-favorite Japanese brand out of Fukui, known for its vulcanized rubber soles and attention to detail. Meanwhiel nonnative, is a fellow Japanese label that’s always teetering between workwear utilitarianism and military influences.

At 36,800 JPY (roughly $260) and available at the nonnative website, the duo's new link-up is wearable and unexpectedly technical for a canvas sneaker.

