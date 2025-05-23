Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

These Sneakers Aren’t Japanese-Made, GORE-TEX Converse — They’re Better

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
nonnative
1 / 9

This might look like a pair of Converse Chuck Taylor Lows, but it isn't. What you're looking at is actually the latest collaboration between Japanese label nonnative and artisan shoemaker Spingle Move.

The nonnative Dweller Trainer Low by Spingle Move is a low-cut, 7-eyelet canvas sneaker. In deep hues of gray, dark navy, and blue, each shoe looks like it survived a delicate watercolor wash thanks to the over-dye process, which gives every pair a slightly different patina.

Shop Converse Chuck Taylor
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And each shoe looks, to the naked eye, like a Converse. That low-top silhouette, rubber toe cap, canvas upper, and vulcanized sole have become hallmark features of the American brand's signature Chuck Taylor All Star.

But these aren’t just a pretty remake of a classic Converse, they're also pretty functional.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The collaborative Dweller Trainer Low is fully lined by GORE-TEX, which means its waterproof. Yes, these are canvas shoes you can wear in a downpour.

Spingle Move is a cult-favorite Japanese brand out of Fukui, known for its vulcanized rubber soles and attention to detail. Meanwhiel nonnative, is a fellow Japanese label that’s always teetering between workwear utilitarianism and military influences.

At 36,800 JPY (roughly $260) and available at the nonnative website, the duo's new link-up is wearable and unexpectedly technical for a canvas sneaker.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

DickiesRiver Ranch Work Short
$59.50
$85.00
Available in:
31323334
Reebok x BotterHammer Stranded
$275.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Romeo + Juliet x HighsnobietyCross'd Lovers T-Shirt
$70.00
Available in:
XSSMLXLXXL

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The adidas Superstar Has Never Been Breezier (or Pinker)
  • Behold, GORE-TEX Nike Dunks
  • Is There Anything More (or Less) Gloriously Margiela Than a GORE-TEX Button-up?
  • Wind? Rain? Snow? These Weatherproof Jackets Have You Covered
  • A Historic Moment Made Shockingly Stylish By Jordan Brand GORE-TEX
What To Read Next
  • These Sneakers Aren’t Japanese-Made, GORE-TEX Converse — They’re Better
  • This Grape-Flavored, Old-School Nike Runner Goes Texturally Hard
  • You Cannot Tell Alexander Skarsgård's Legs What to Do
  • Ferrari Drops High-Octane Charles Leclerc Capsule Collection
  • Is This Non-Watch Watch the Most Honest Timepiece?
  • 18 Best Dutch Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know In 2025
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now