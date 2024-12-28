REGAL's Luxurious Dress Shoes Goes Waterproof

REGAL Shoe & Co. is gearing up for winter weather without sacrificing its posh style.

REGAL has released two fresh takes on its Wing-Tip GXB model, crafted with weather-ready GORE-TEX. It's just in time for icy, snowy days ahead.

The wing-tip shoes follow the same timeless design but with a few functional updates. The shoes are now gorpcore-worthy, thanks to the waterproof GORE-TEX uppers and durable Vibram soles.

Basically, you can look dapper while staying dry.

REGAL and GORE-TEX have become quite the partners in crime, teaming up several times before to bring us banger after banger in the center of the hybrid dress shoe Venn diagram. Over the summer, they released the Plain-Toe Blucher GTX shoe, which has a similar look to Timberland's 3-Eye Lug Shoe.

Before that, REGAL dropped GORE-TEX Loafers, a waterproof version of the brand's signature formal shoes.

And now, another GORE-TEX dress shoe has arrived from the Japanese brand. The REGAL Shoe & Co. Wing Tip shoes are available now on the brand's website.