Not In Paris Is Here: Browse Everything Dropping

Not In Paris is back for its 5th edition. With countless parties, a pop-up store, brand collaborations and exclusive content, it's our biggest one yet. Explore the series here and shop the collection here.

The fifth installment of Not In Paris is almost here and it's safe to say a lot is going down. Alongside events, pop-ups, and parties happening between the 20th and 25th of June. We've curated product collaborations with cultural pioneers across the five pillars of Parisian lifestyle — art and film, literature, fashion, music, and gastronomy.⁠

Our lineup includes pieces from Jean Paul Gaultier, adidas, Maison Diptyque, and many more, alongside iconic Parisian eateries Café de Flore, LouLou, and L'AS du Fallafel, and the boundary-breaking film school, École Kourtrajmé.

Browse the releases below, or see them in person at our Paris pop-up store at 101 Rue Réaumur, 75002 Paris.

Highsnobiety Highsnobiety

Palais de Tokyo

Since its inception in 1937, Palais de Tokyo has remained one of Paris’ most celebrated institutions. The gallery holds no permanent collections on its premises and has hosted an endless list of artworks and installations ranging from artists like Henri Matisse to contemporaries like Anne Imhof and Theaster Gates.

Our collab with the historical institution sheds light on its cultural influence from within its walls to the skaters that call its steps home.

Highsnobiety Highsnobiety

Café de Flore

Founded in 1887, Café de Flore is an iconic Parisian establishment. It holds a significant place in French culture and has been frequented by renowned writers and artists such as Albert Camus, Pablo Picasso, Jean-Paul Sartre, Ernest Hemingway, Truman Capote, and Simone de Beauvoir, among others.

The third collaboration with our favorite Parisian cafe includes a myriad of co-branded clothing, accessories, and homeware to bring the historic cafe to you.

Short Sleeve T-Shirt $70 Café de Flore x Highsnobiety Buy at Highsnobiety

Breakfast Cup and Saucer $55 Café de Flore x Highsnobiety Buy at Highsnobiety

Highsnobiety Highsnobiety

École Kourtrajmé

Renowned filmmaker Ladj Ly founded École Kourtrajmé to offer opportunities in film and visual content development to individuals who are often excluded from mainstream institutions. The school provides free education and does not require any specific qualifications for admission. Esteemed guests such as George Lucas, KAWS, and Spike Lee have visited the institution to share their expertise with the students.

Our collaboration with the school not only includes co-branded merch but also a short video shot by the school's students.

Alpha Industries MA-1 Bomber Jacket $290 École Kourtrajmé x Highsnobiety Buy at Highsnobiety

Highsnobiety Highsnobiety

L'AS du Fallafel

L'AS du Fallafel, situated in the Le Marais district, is the go-to destination in Paris for genuine Middle Eastern cuisine.

Established in 1979, it is the most sought-after falafel joint in the city, attracting both tourists and locals who are willing to wait in long queues for a chance to savor the restaurant's renowned deep-fried chickpea balls. We first teamed up with the legendary restaurant in the making a few years ago and are excited to share a new capsule collection filled with graphic goodies.

Highsnobiety Highsnobiety

Highsnobiety

Our love for Paris continues to grow each year and so we’re back with a new in-house collection dedicated to the charming city.

Once again rebranding ourselves as “Le Highsnobiety,” we've tapped into the defining aspects of the city. From the Eiffel Tower to salted butter, our graphic collection includes references to all the classic Parisian staples across clothing and accessories.

Highsnobiety Highsnobiety

Loulou Paris

A visit to Loulou Paris means dining in the Palais du Louvre's center, surrounded by the city's most recognizable landmarks, as it is housed inside the Musée des Arts.

The restaurant, which has executive chef Benoit Dargère at the wheel, has gained particular popularity in the fashion industry for its opulent decor created by Joseph Dirand and Mediterranean-inspired menu.

Highsnobiety Highsnobiety

Jean Paul Gaultier

French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier is a true visionary who has left an indelible mark on the fashion industry. His unconventional designs and ongoing legacy continues to inspire new generations of designers, and his influence can be seen in the work of many contemporary fashion icons.

For our latest Not In Paris collection, we joined forces with the celebrated brand for a small drop of limited pieces with co-branded iron-on patches patches.

La Marinière Crop Top $165 Jean Paul Gaultier x Highsnobiety Buy at Highsnobiety

Highsnobiety Highsnobiety

adidas

No flagship is complete without a proper sneaker drop, so we teamed up with our friends at adidas for a few limited-edition pairs of its signature Stan Smith sneaker.

Arriving in two colorways (classic cream and navy blue along with a white and green pair) both iterations feature Highsnobiety branding along the upper as well as debossed Paris-themed graphics.

Not In Paris Stan Smith $165 adidas x Highsnobiety Buy at Highsnobiety

Not In Paris Stan Smith $165 adidas x Highsnobiety Buy at Highsnobiety

Highsnobiety Highsnobiety

Le Petit Nicolas

Originally a comic strip in the ‘50s, Le Petit Nicolas has become one of the most recognizable children's characters. Today, it’s sold an estimated 20 million books worldwide and has its own movie adaptations. Our collaboration uses original imagery from the famous books for a selection of graphic hoodies and tees.

Highsnobiety Highsnobiety

Ed Banger

Founded by Pedro (Busy P) Winter in 2003, Ed Banger is one of the most respected French record labels around with a revered roster as well as MTV and GRAMMY Award wins. As the label celebrates its 20th anniversary, we've used its original iconography to create a graphic hoodie.

Highsnobiety Highsnobiety

J.M. Weston

Since its inception in 1891, J.M. Weston has been creating expertly crafted shoes. Its penny loafers are some of the best money can buy and even reached cult status with the rise of bands like Bande du Drugstore rocking them during the late ‘60s — which later influenced several students to wear them while rebelling against police.

We enlisted the legendary French brand to pay homage to its classiest and most subversive shoes, in a clean dark green and black upper.

Not In Paris Penny Loafer $1095 J.M. Weston x Highsnobiety Buy at Highsnobiety

Highsnobiety Highsnobiety

Diptyque

Maison Diptyque is one of the most celebrated perfumeries in the world, widely known for its luxury scents and aesthetic expertise. For Not In Paris 5, we've once again linked up with the innovative French brand to hone in on the scent of Paris with a limited-edition candle that will fill your space with the succulent scent of roses.

Not In Paris Bougie Candle $80 Diptyque x Highsnobiety Buy at Highsnobiety

Highsnobiety Highsnobiety

Retrosuperfuture

After enlisting the Milanese brand last year for the 4éme edition of Not In Paris, we’ve teamed up again with RETROSUPERFUTURE on a limited-edition eyewear model. This co-branded drop puts a new spin on its 70s-inspired “Lazarus” model.

Not In Paris Sunglasses $230 retrosuperfuture x Highsnobiety Buy at Highsnobiety

Highsnobiety Highsnobiety

Justine Clenquet

Hailing from Nothern France where her atelier is stationed, Justine Clenquet's unisex and contemporary jewelry has gained big-name admirers including the likes of Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, and Jorja Smith.

For Not In Paris 5 we teamed with the French native and her eponymous brand for a small drop of unique brass and crystal accessories exclusively designed for Highsnobiety.

Andrew Hair Clip $55 Justine Clenquet x Highsnobiety Buy at Highsnobiety

Highsnobiety Highsnobiety

Perks And Mini (P.A.M)

We teamed up with our friends from the other side of the world (AKA Australia) to create a small capsule collection comprised of a sweatshirt and a hoodie. Both pieces are crafted from deadstock fabrics that have been manipulated into a spiral pattern.

Spiral Upcycle Hooded Sweat $285 P.A.M. x Highsnobiety Buy at Highsnobiety

Highsnobiety Highsnobiety

K-WAY

The pioneers of the packable jacket return for the 5th edition of Not In Paris with two colorways of its Le Vrai Claude jacket. Customized with co-branded detailing on the upper and a landscape of Paris covering the back, the jackets are waterproof and crafted from durable ripstop nylon that is waterproof and windproof.

Highsnobiety Highsnobiety

The Fabricant

A trailblazer in the Web3 space, The Fabricant is the world’s first digital fashion house that operates at the intersection of technology, gaming, and fashion.

We joined up with the innovative company to release limited-edition varsity jackets to level up your phygital wardrobe. Those that do make it to Paris this time around will have the opportunity to join the AR experience with filtered glasses to rack up digital souvenirs around the town.

Highsnobiety Highsnobiety

XL Extralight

With summer officially here, we teamed up with XL Extralight on a fan to keep you cool in the sun. These are created using the company's cutting-edge, injection-molded material that's both lightweight and highly durable.

Highsnobiety Highsnobiety

Poldo Dog Couture

We couldn’t complete our latest flagship without dedicating a few goodies to our canine friends, so we teamed up with Poldo Dog Couture for a limited-edition drop of luxury dog gear. The collection features a co-branded raincoat and high-grade leather accessories to keep your dog looking fly and fluffy.

Highsnobiety

IVY

For those in Paris this time of year, IVY is offering an exclusive pre-release of its annual rosé that's only available at our pop-up (located at 101 Rue Réaumur, 75002 Paris).

Hailing from Germany’s most prestigious wine region and limited to only 4000 bottles per year, the wine contains delicate notes of strawberry and raspberry, arriving in a limited edition box specially designed for Not In Paris 5.