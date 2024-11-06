Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
From Nike to New Balance, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on prices and where to buy. Please note — some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what you can actually buy on the open market, right now.

This week’s selection is about as balanced as we’ve seen so far, featuring collaborations, classic sportswear brands, and good old dad shoes (with a twist).

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

Nike x Wu-Tang Clan Dunk

Nike x Wu-TangDunk Hi Retro PRM
$150
Buy at sneakersnstuff

Release Date: November 9

Editor's Notes: A sneaker grail is returning! 25 years after the original Nike x Wu-Tang Clan Dunk was released, the black and yellow sneaker is coming back.

Aminé x New Balance U740CB2

New Balance x AmineU740CB2
$141
Buy at New Balance

Release Date: November 8

Editor's Notes: It's not even been a month since the New Balance 740 was officially brought back from the sportswear brand's archives and we're already being treated to its first collaboration. Musician and New Balance ambassador Aminé got first dibs on the sneaker.

MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross Low

Salomon x MM6 Maison MargielaCross Low
$375
Buy at Salomon

Release Date: November 7

Editor's Notes: A familiar shoe, the Cross Low model that MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon debuted their collaboration with, returns in two new colorways. However, it also arrives with the two brands' debut ready-to-wear collection.

A$AP Rocky x PUMA Mostro 3.D Slip-on

PUMA x A$AP ROCKYMostro 3.D Slip-on Shoes
$250
Buy at PUMA

Release Date: November 7

Editor's Notes: A$AP Rocky and PUMA's wildly futuristic, 3D-printed sneaker returns. And, as if it wasn't eye-catching enough already, Rocky has added a neon yellow airbrush-style stripe along the side of the shoe.

adidas Radlander Moc GTX

adidasRadlander Moc GTX Core Black/White
$85.25
$155.00
Buy at Highsnobiety
Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: This might look like a puffy slipper, however, it's actually a very rugged hiking shoe equipped with ripstop GORE-TEX and stuffed with PrimaLoft insulation.

Salehe Bembury x New Balance 530

New Balance x Salehe Bembury530
$129
Buy at New Balance

Release Date: November 11

Editor's Notes: After handing out free pairs of his New Balance 530 at a pop-up during Copenhagen Fashion Week earlier this summer, Salehe Bembury comes through with the official release of his lemony-colored dad shoe.

