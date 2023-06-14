Not In Paris is Returning, Here's Everything Going Down

Next week, Highsnobiety's Not In Paris flagship returns for its fifth iteration, with events, pop-ups, and parties happening between the 20th and 25th of June. We have curated product collaborations with cultural pioneers across the five pillars of Parisian lifestyle — art and film, literature, fashion, music, and gastronomy.⁠

We celebrate each collaborator's French roots by welcoming their communities into the Not In Paris pop-up store. Located in the heart of Paris, you can visit the shop at: 101 Rue Réaumur, 75002 Paris.

This flagship store will be our most significant, covering two floors and debuting exclusive products, installations, exhibitions, and events over five days. Each evening, the shop will be hosting L’Apéro, complete aperitifs and sounds provided by Highsnobiety Soundsystem and friends.

Inside the shop, you can find all of our limited-edition products for Not In Paris. That includes a collection created by our in-house label, from graphic tops to varsity jackets, alongside multiple collaborations.

To give you a taste of who with have worked this year, collaborations include: L'AS du Fallafel, Jean Paul Gaultier, LouLou Paris, adidas, Ecole Kourtrajmé, and the return of our ever-popular Café de Flore partnership. All of this will be available from our online shop as well as the pop-up store, so be sure to check it out.

After having opened our pop-up shop, its second day in business coincides with Fête de la Musique, and we have some big plans in place to celebrate (be sure to stay tuned for more information).

This will be followed up on June 22 by us celebrating the upcoming launch of our new print issue. We're keeping things under wraps for now, so you won't be finding any teasers about who the cover star is here, but they'll be hosting a dinner and afterparty together with our friends at StockX.

Continuing with the daily program of events, on Friday, June 23 we will be hosting L’Apéro at our temporary shop space before our collaborator Ecole Kourtrajmé presents a private exhibition reception with works by selected alumni of the school.

Entering the weekend after a busy week, on June 24 we are celebrating Pride with a small private party before one final night of L’Apéro at the pop-up shop on June 25.

Whether it be physically or digitally, we hope to see you there!