Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Rare Oakley Sneaker, Laced & Warped (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers

Oakley has quietly had some of the most genius sneakers in the game, and not even just recently. All the way back in the early 2000s, Oakley was turning out some top-tier footwear designs years ahead of their time.

The Oakley Factory Team Flesh Warp shoe is perfect proof.

Shop Oakley

Based on a rare Oakley Flesh sneaker originally released decades ago, the Oakley Factory Team Flesh Warp is a beefy all-purpose shoe fitted with Oakley's recognizably utilitarian sole unit and the quietly elegant materials inherent to the Oakley Factory Team project.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Every Oakley Factory Team Flesh sneaker is study in a textile juxtaposition. Here, you see soft leather and a technical socklike upper utilized to create a silhouette equally inspired by indoor football shoes — notice the asymmetric lacing that gives the "Warp" shoe its name — and archival Oakley design. Consider the visible stitching of the timeless Oakley "bottle cap" slip-on.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Two classically quiet colorways, "Vaporous Gray" and no-nonsense black, epitomize the nature of the shoes: Easy to wear, easy to pair with just about anything.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Crucially, though, the Oakley Factory Team Flesh Warp is one of the rare laced Oakley Factory Team sneakers, though it's hardly the only one. Both the Chop Saw and recently released Ibex have lace structures in place, which is mildly less common among Oakley's ample supply of slip-on and laceless shoes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But like the recent round of new-school Oakley sunglasses, the Oakley sneakers are a function as fashion proposition, balancing the needs of the wearer with the benefit of a tough shoe designed for all walks of life.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

MM6 Maison Margiela x SalomonSpectur 2
$350.00
Available in:
38 2/339 1/340
Stone IslandShort Parka
$1,085.00
Available in:
MLXL
VeilanceBucket Hat
$250.00
Available in:
S - ML - XL

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • You've Seen Black Air Force 1s. But "Black Cat" Air Force 1s Are Impressively Fresh
  • Miu Miu’s Very Own Super-Flat Sneaker Goes Reptilian (EXCLUSIVE)
  • The First-Ever In-House Satisfy Sneaker Is Purpose-Built Utility (EXCLUSIVE)
  • How the Veja Football Sneaker Sidesteps a Crowded Post-Samba Market (EXCLUSIVE)
  • NOCTA & Nike Crack Open a Glass of Fresh, Citrus-Flavored AF1s (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Tyler the Creator Is the Face (& Hands) of Bottega Veneta
  • A Rare Oakley Sneaker, Laced & Warped (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Chase Sui Wonders Is Crushing — Just Not How She Expected
  • Prada Rethinks the Backpack
  • First, Levi's Made Nike Shoes. Now, Nike Made Levi's Jeans
  • On’s Most Elderly Sneaker Goes Full Mule
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now