From Oakley to New Balance, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on release dates and where to buy. Please note: Some sneakers may sell out at speed.

Raffles, friends and family releases, and player exclusives — all of that before a mere mention of the many fire general sneaker releases out there. The world of sneaker drops can be a tricky place to navigate, but we’re here to help. Behold, the best of the best of what's arriving on shop floors this week.

This week’s selection sees new chapters arrive for long-established collaborations — Salomon x JJJJound and The Whitaker Group x New Balance — as well as the arrival of yet another sneaker-loafer hybrid.

The cream of the sneaker crop awaits you. What are you waiting for?

Shop the best sneaker releases on the market, as well as upcoming sneaker drops, below.

Salomon XT-6 JJJJOUND

Salomon

Release Date: August 7

Editor's Notes: Montreal-based studio JJJJound, typically celebrated for its minimalist aesthetics, takes a vibrant turn with this collaboration. Reworking the Salomon’s XT-6 trail sneaker for the first time, JJJJound delivers a striking mix of intense yellow, electric blue, and crimson red.

HOKA Speed Loafer

Highsnobiety

Release Date: August 8

Editor's Notes: Of course, HOKA wouldn't create a standard fun sneaker loafer. No, instead, the leading trail brand infused a leather formal shoe with a techy Vibram-soled mountain runner.

This new addition to the sneaker-loafer-verse is now available in a muted chocolate brown colorway that leans into its formal sensibilities.

Nike Air Jordan 4 Denim

Nike

Release Date: August 9

Editor's Notes: Nike's Air Jordan 4 proposes a different kind of double denim: light wash for the top half, dark wash on the mudguards.

Oakley Factory Team x South2 West8 Flesh Sandal

Oakley

Release Date: Available now

Editor's Notes: Inspired by the wild landscapes of Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island famous for its epic fly-fishing spots, the Oakley Factory Team X South2 West8 Flesh Sandal packs outdoor heritage into a fresh, stylish package. This sandal’s wavy outsole even mimics the flow of nearby rivers, a playful nod to South2 West8’s fishing roots.

The Whitaker Group x New Balance Made In USA 990v4

APB Store

Release Date: An online raffle closed on August 4, but the official public launch is on August 8 at 11:00 AM EST, both online and in-store at The Whitaker Group's stores.

Editor's Notes: The best sneakers aren't always the ones that shout the loudest. And this is a good case in point.

The Whitaker Group and New Balance let their choice of materials (a fuzzy textured suede with thick mesh underlays) and selection of color (minty green combined with jade and grey) do all the talking on this Made in USA 990v4 shoe.

Nike Shox Ride 2

Nike

Release Date: August 6

Editor's Notes: This shaggy green sneaker looks like a techy Nike that's been dragged through a swamp. In the best way, of course.

New Balance Numeric Tiago Lemos 808 Lite

New Balance

Release Date: August 8

Editor's Notes: The Roland TR-808 drum machine, an influential piece of equipment that's shaped everything from modern hip-hop to techno anthems, is about to celebrate its legacy with “808 Day.” So, what better time to re-release its much-loved New Balance skate shoe?

