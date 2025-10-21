The Oakley Meta Vanguard Is Just That, a Vanguard of Wearables

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com. ( Sponsored Story )

The introduction of artificial intelligence into the world of athletic training isn’t exactly groundbreaking. But it sure has been amped up a few notches recently with Oakley’s ongoing collaboration with Meta.

The two's latest revelation in AI-powered performance eyewear, the Oakley Meta Vanguard, is designed to push the limits of athleticism, come rain, hail or shine.

What truly makes this pair of sunglasses stand out in the market? The hands-free POV camera, for one.

You can actually record with up to 3K resolution, and slow motion, hyperlapse, as well as enjoy its adjustable stabilization features, for pro-level playback and analysis.

Combine that with its nine hour battery life, for another, plus the fact that they’re equipped with the Wraparound PRIZM™ Lens, and you’re officially out of reasons not to hit the ground running. Literally, actually, lest we forget Garmin and Strava integration options, so you can sync up your every feat with real-time insights.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Add to that, they’re also water resistant and come in multiple colorways: Choose from PRIZM™ Black, PRIZM™ Road, PRIZM™ Sapphire or PRIZM™ 24K lenses, with the option of black or white frames

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

By the looks of it now, this collab's predecessor, the Oakley Meta HSTN model, can just about be considered the more laid back, casual cousin to the Vanguard and its high intensity endurance.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Fittingly, NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, footballer Kylian Mbappé, and cyclist Mark Cavendish face the new accessory's campaign with pride, as individuals whose work requires stamina and excellence.

iPhone this, wearables that. Your glasses are about to outsmart your watch and your phone. In looks, too.

Oakley x Meta Vanguard $499 Buy at Oakley

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.