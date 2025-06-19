On & FKA twigs Made Swiss-Engineered Ballet Sneakers

FKA twigs is the face of On Running’s stylish new workout gear. However, she’s also a designer pushing the Swiss sportswear label into new territory.

In her latest move as a creative partner for On (a role she was hired for in April 2024), FKA twigs has created a full capsule collection of techy activewear.

Exposed seams in contrasting colors highlight sporty paneling on the duo’s range of loose-fitting tracksuits, engineered compression wear, and caps with a mini curved brim (akin to those tiny little cycling caps).

Being a dancer (as well as a style innovator and critically acclaimed musician), an airborne Twigs demonstrates some of her flexibility in the campaign for this collection. And on-foot is a sneaker that points to her background in dancing.

On

Ballet sneakers have been inescapable of late. Whether it's the foam-clogged universe of Crocs or the high-fashion x sportswear line Y-3, they’ve all been churning out ballet sneakers recently.

On 1 / 3

And for good reason, there’s big demand for this ilk of dance-coded footwear: Fashion platform LYST reported a 1300% increase in searches for “ballet sneakers” in the first quarter of 2025.

However, since this is built with the technology of On’s performance footwear, FKA twigs’ ballet sneaker stands out from the stylish crowd.

On the bottom half, the sole unit features On’s signature hole-covered Cloudtec, while the upper is lined with cutouts exposing mesh underlays. It’s typical techy stuff for On, except the laces crisscross up the wearer’s leg, imitating the silky laces of a ballet flat.

"I live a busy and varied life, often moving between training, meetings, and studio sessions in a single day. I wanted to create pieces that could move with me through those shifts," FKA twigs said in a statement. "This capsule collection is about feeling confident in your body and free to express yourself — whether you’re dancing, creating, or just moving through your day."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Launching on June 26, with an in-store installation at Highsnobiety’s flagship store, this is FKA twigs' debut collection with On. It's a first look at how the multi-hyphenate creative can harness On's Swiss Engineering to produce a stylish, multi-functional range of gear.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop.