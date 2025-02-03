Y-3's Admirable Flat Sneaker Just Went Full Ballet Shoe

Just days after heating up the Paris runways with its speed-themed Fall/Winter 2025 presentation, adidas Y-3 is back to its regularly scheduled programming: cooking up effortlessly cool sneakers.

adidas Y-3's latest drop? The brand has turned its Regu sneakers into Mary Janes, called the Regu Mary Jane. Of course!

Y-3's Regu Mary Janes are pretty much the same Regu as before — a slim, low-sole sneaker inspired by the Mei from the early 2000s — except now it features an extended shoelace system that can be tied up around the legs. Ultimately, the new shoelaces give the sneaker a ballerina-worthy vibe.

Really, it looks more like a ballet flat now than a Mary Jane. But hey, Yohji Yamamoto and adidas said it's a Regu Mary Jane. Then, it's a Regu Mary Jane.

Moreover, the Y-3 sneakers come with two long lace options, classic round cotton and luxurious satin laces. Like the previous Regu, the Mary Jane rendition gets decked out in creamy premium leather from the inside out, joined by the signature "Yohji Yamamoto" stamp on the sidewall.

Between Bad Bunny's "Ballerina" shoes and the Samba going full Mary Jane, adidas is fully onboard for the girlcore sneaker movement. Now, Y-3 is saying ahoy to the craze, too.

The adidas Regu Mary Jane is now available on adidas' website in black and white colorways. The price tag? $280. Considering the previous Regu retails for $350, I'd say the Mary Janes are a steal. Girl math! I don't make the rules.