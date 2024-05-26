Sign up to never miss a drop
Roger Federer's Signature On Shoe Is Finally Serving Serious Looks

in SneakersWords By Lei Takanashi

Roger Federer's second signature tennis shoe for On, THE ROGER Pro 2, takes everything good about his original signature shoe and does it one better. Please step aside Stan Smith, because The Mighty Federer might have just served a most stylish ace.

THE ROGER Pro 2 sneaker comes two years after Federer released the original ROGER Pro shoe. When the tennis GOAT released his first On tennis shoe in 2022 it marked the first time the footwear label ever made a performance tennis shoe.

Aside from delicious milk chocolate and watches, On sneakers by The Swiss Meastro might be Switzerland's best export right now.

Many hardcore sneakerheads may find Federer's designs for On to be a little too norm-core. They really look like the type of shoes your parents would be quick to grab. Yet one can't deny that THE ROGER Pro 2 is a techy, and ultra-versatile, normal AF sneaker to wear. Sometimes, you really do need something calmer in your rotation rather than the latest hyped Nike drop.

Designed for hard-court tennis, THE ROGER Pro 2 boasts an abrasion-resistant mesh upper and perforated tongue. That means these shoes allow for plenty of airflow when the game heats up.

Trust us, you're going to need a shoe like this if you're playing a tennis match as intense as the one RZA referee-d in Vampire Weekend's music video for "Giving Up The Gun"—wouldn't these just pair perfectly with Jake Gyllenhaal's outfit?

While we can rave about all the other bells and whistles that went into THE ROGER Pro 2, let's take a moment to acknowledge that Federer makes some crispy lifestyle tennis shoes for On too.

Since the release of tennis-themed film Challengers in early May, Zendaya has been seen wearing nothing but white Roger Centre Court On sneakers in her off time as, presumably, a sort of sporty in-joke. Still, it's incredible how easily these Federer's On sneakers tie any outfit she wears together.

Granted that the THE ROGER Pro 2's were certainly designed to be worn while playing tennis, what line umpire is going to stop you? At this point though, what the tennis-core trend needs is a luxurious take on Federer's signature On shoes. Since the ball is already in their court, perhaps LOEWE can team up with On again to hit that flat serve we're all waiting for.

